Gozem Acquires Delivroum App in Togo

Gozem has announced that it has acquired Delivroum, a food delivery app in Togo. This transaction combines the strength of Gozem’s transportation network with the breadth of Delivroum’s restaurant network, in the hopes of creating an unparalleled food delivery platform in Togo.

Founded in 2018 in Lomé, Delivroum was the first dedicated food delivery app in the West African country. And thanks to the Delivroum acquisition, Gozem will be able to broaden its delivery offerings in Togo, to add meal delivery to a bundle of services that includes delivery of groceries, cooking gas bottles, and various other e-commerce items.

In the near term, Delivroum operations will not be impacted and Delivroum customers can

keep ordering meals via the Delivroum app as usual.

“For Delivroum, it’s a natural step to join Gozem as we’ve been in discussions for some time on how to best work together. We highly value the strong growth capability and local,

multi-geography knowledge that Gozem and the management team has demonstrated.

We’re proud and excited to join the family,” says Jean-Claude Kunakey, Delivroum Co-Founder.





With the acquisition of Delivroum, Gozem expects to further its commitment of offering a robust suite of Super App services that respond to the everyday needs of its customers across African markets — from transportation to meal delivery and beyond.

“We’ve worked hard to build our delivery platform in the last months and we’re excited to

integrate Delivroum into our operations in Togo. This transaction enables us to fast track our food delivery business in the country and we’re thrilled to integrate like-minded young

entrepreneurs in our growth journey across Africa,” says Jean-Martial Moulaud, Country Manager at Gozem Togo.

