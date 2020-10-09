DStv Launches ‘Add Movies’

DStv has launched ‘Add movies’ – a new movie offering that allows Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access customers to sign up for DStv’s dedicated movie channels previously only available to Premium subscribers.

This offering is available on M-Net Movies 1, M-Net Movies 2 and fliekNet for an additional R99 per month.

The entertainment company says that Add Movies “gives subscribers more choice and control to structure their entertainment needs, including the flexibility to add on this service from month-to-month”.

While Yolisa Phahle, CEO of General Entertainment & Connected Video at MultiChoice Group says that Add Movies was developed in response to customers’ appetite and interests.





“It remains our priority to give customers both choice and value. Add Movies firmly delivers on both scores, with a wide variety of quality movie content at a compelling price.”

DStv has reported an increase in audience figures during the lockdown period and the availability of both international and local content is a major deciding factor in users viewing habits. During this period, subscribers spent an average of five hours a day watching television and M-Net was one of the most popular channels with binging content for the entire family.

Subscribers will have access to a variety of movies from the following channels:

M-Net Movies 1 (DStv Channel 104) delivers family-friendly animation, comedy, romance and award-winning drama

M-Net Movies 2 (DStv Channel 106) delivers the latest adrenaline-packed action, sci-fi, fantasy and thrillers

fliekNET (DStv Channel 149), showcasing locally produced blockbuster movies, classic favourites and a variety of Afrikaans film formats

Add Movies is available for existing subscribers to add to their packages, or on sign-up for new subscribers in South Africa.

