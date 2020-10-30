Skyworth Unveils Newest Range of Smart TVs

Skyworth has officially unveiled its newest range of smart TVs, including the SXC9800, the SUC9300 and the SUC9300 Pro.

Besides the showcase of its models, the brand also announced the latest addition to its high-end offering, Android 10, Far Field, access to more content in the Google Play Store, improved hardware and speed, larger memory, AIoT, Cast Play and Two Way Bluetooth Transmission.

Skyworth SXC9800

The SXC9800 performs video frame interpolation on a 120Hz 4K OLED screen, delivering an ultra-smooth and stutter-free visual experience, replicating a refresh rate similar to 240Hz.





With built-in Wi-Fi 5 hardware, users can seamlessly access the 120HZ 4K online videos.

The TV also supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) all the way from the port to the SoC, and to the screen, automatically adapting the screen refresh rate to the inputted frame rate in real time. This guarantees an optimal frame rate for a range of different gaming scenarios, eliminating image stuttering and freezing for a smooth gaming experience.

Using advanced AI technologies such as facial recognition and scene detection, the 4K AI Image Processing Engine sharpens, brightens, and improves picture quality in real time.

Featuring the 3D LUT Original Film Colours function that shapes and fine-tunes colour, saturation and brightness using a professional level colour calibration technique. Coupled with the 20-Point White Balance setting, the SXC9800 achieves △E 0.98, an expert level of colour accuracy, bringing all the visuals on your screen to life in true-to-life colour.

The SXC9800 is also the tech company’s first TV to adopt home-grown OLED basic modules and as the pioneer of AIoT, Skyworth has packed the SXC9800 with a range of features that enhance connectivity, further extending the application of big-screen AIoT and far-field cross-screen interactions.

With Google Assistant and full access to the Google Play Store, the TVs respond intelligently 24/7 via far-field voice control to meet users’ needs.

The SUC9300’s key features include Infinity Screen, 4K UHD, Android TV, Google Assistant, Google Play Store, HDR 10+ and DTS Studio Sound and the SUC9300 Pro includes Infinity Screen, 4K UHD, Android TV, Chameleon Extreme, Google Assistant, Far-Field, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The SXC9800 and SUC9300 Pro will be available from January 2021 and will come in two different sizes, 55” and 65”, whilst the SUC9300 is currently available and comes in three different sizes, 50”, 55” and 65.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter