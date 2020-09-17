Telkom takes on eCommerce Partnership with Takealot

Telkom has announced that a number of its products would now be available from Takealot.com. The companies believe that this new partnership will bring superior service and convenience to new and already existing Telkom customers.

“This partnership with Takealot.com brings together a vision centred around one important stakeholder, the customer. The connectivity of our customers from the comfort of their homes during this pandemic has been our primary focus and with Takealot’s innovative e-commerce platform and success in customer service, we will leave no man behind. Our strategic partnership is sure to add much-needed comfort and value to our customers,” says Gugu Mthembu, Executive of Brand & Product Segments at Telkom.

“Selected Telkom Prepaid LTE / Broadband products are now available through Takealot making our products more accessible as more and more people continue to work, learn and entertain from the comfort of their homes”, Mthembu added.

The products include a combination of SIM-only as well as bundled packages with a Mi-Fi device or LTE Router. Customers will also be able to purchase on Takealot and they will receive further instructions of how to activate their SIM on Telkom’s self-RICA platform.





Here’s a closer look at all the available products:

– 10GB+10GB SIM Only

– 20GB+20GB SIM Only

– 10GB+10GB Bundle with a Mi-Fi Router that can connect up to 16 users

– 20GB+20GB Bundle with an LTE Router that can connect up to 32 users

– Telkom’s prepaid data offers include additional night surfer data

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter