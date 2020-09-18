Paratus Deploys 100Gig Fibre Ring in Zambia

Paratus Zambia confirmed the deployment of a 100Gig metro fibre ring in Zambia – marking a first for the pan-African telecommunications Group.

The fibre ring is expected to utilise technology that increases bandwidth over an existing fibre network, meaning businesses can transmit data at speeds of up to 100Gbps. Coupled with the additional capacity of Paratus’ network footprint, businesses not only get speed but much-needed bandwidth for data-hungry applications, as well as reliable access to their branches, private data centres and cloud services such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon and Google Cloud.

The telco believes that simply having a fast Internet connection is not enough, ‘businesses need a connection that won’t bite into their bottom line with the risk of outages. Staying operational in a highly competitive market is crucial and any downtime can have far-reaching and often devastating effects across many parts of your business’.

“Zambia is home to businesses that require world-class, high-capacity fibre connectivity, that won’t be compromised by downtime caused by third-party service providers who rely on other networks and cost your business money. We are able to offer a single point of contact solution that maximises your uptime and reduces costs. There is no reason to compromise on quality connectivity, quality service and quality support,” says Country Manager for Paratus Zambia, Marius van Vuuren.





As part of Paratus’ ongoing strategy to grow their footprint throughout Africa, the group activated additional capacity on the WACS submarine cable and its own Trans Kalahari Fiber via Namibia and Botswana to Sesheke, Zambia last year, further enabling businesses to be connected in the region and to the rest of the Africa.