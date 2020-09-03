3 Reasons to Love the Huawei FreeBuds 3i

Huawei recently unveiled six new gadgets at its global launch event, these include the FreeBuds 3i which retail in South Africa for just R1,999. These earphones are said to be the world’s first open-fit true wireless stereo (TWS) with advanced active noise cancelling (ANC) technologies.

Here are three reasons to love the Huawei Freebuds 3i:

1. A connected ecosystem of intelligence

The Huawei FreeBuds 3i offer a fully integrated ecosystem of seamless interconnectivity between all Huawei devices. As soon as the charging case is open, a pop-up notification will appear on any nearby Huawei devices, enabling users to instantly connect to their earphones.





A pop-up notification will also inform users when the earphones or charging case’s battery status is low.

Of course, the key focus of the FreeBuds 3i is the intelligent noise cancellation features, which can be activated by a simple long-tap on the sensor. Further adding to the device’s intelligent nature, the earphones are able to intuitively pause any audio when the earphones are removed, and automatically resume as soon as the earphones are placed back in the users’ ears.

2. A great battery life

The Huawei FreeBuds 3i house two outward-facing mics and one inward-facing mic, each of which play an integral part in achieving an unparalleled noise cancellation experience.

The outward-facing mic detects external ambient noise to actively counter with anti-noise, which neutralises any environmental sounds or frequencies. The inward-facing mic, on the other hand, intelligently detects any noises that emanate from inside users ears, thereby actively lowering all background noise by up to 32dB.

These earphones are able to provide up to 3.5 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge. With the battery being housed inside these earphones’ charging case, the FreeBuds 3i can provide up to 14.5 hours of uptime for everyday use.

3. A stylish design

The Huawei FreeBuds 3i have an atypically designed and petite form. The earphones feature ergonomic cone-shaped main bodies, which are optimised with Ceramic White flexible silicon tips for a minimalistic appearance. The conical ear tips aim to provide users with effortless comfort.

Pricing and availability

The Huawei FreeBuds 3i are available now at an RRP of R1,999.

