Vodacom Introduces Data Bundles for the Google Play Store

Vodacom and Google have introduced new Play Store data bundles that will allow customers to browse, download and update their favourite apps, without the anxiety of additional data costs.
This collaboration is said to make Vodacom the world’s first mobile network operator to implement such a service.
“Vodacom prides itself on being a leading digital telco that strives to offer innovative services, solutions and continuous value for all our customers. We’re extremely proud to be the first telco in the world to offer Google Play Store bundles, enabling our customers to connect to the apps they love on the Google Play Store on the Vodacom network,” says Zunaid Mahomed, Vodacom’s Group Digital and Fixed Officer.
“As we continue our pricing transformation journey, we have set our sights on reducing the barriers to access the Google Play Store by introducing bundles that will simplify the process for consumers and translate to savings in data spend in the process. Our goal is to play an active role in enabling customers to fully optimise their smartphone use and connect today for a better tomorrow.”
By purchasing a Google Play Store bundle, Vodacom customers will benefit from:
|Bundle
|Allocation
|Validity
|Price
|200MB Google Play Store Data
|200
|1 Day
|R5
|250MB Google Play Store Data
|250
|3 Days
|R15
|500MB Google Play Store Data
|500
|7 Days
|R29
|1GB Google Play Store Data
|1GB
|30 Days
|R55
