Vodacom Introduces Data Bundles for the Google Play Store

Vodacom and Google have introduced new Play Store data bundles that will allow customers to browse, download and update their favourite apps, without the anxiety of additional data costs.

This collaboration is said to make Vodacom the world’s first mobile network operator to implement such a service.

“Vodacom prides itself on being a leading digital telco that strives to offer innovative services, solutions and continuous value for all our customers. We’re extremely proud to be the first telco in the world to offer Google Play Store bundles, enabling our customers to connect to the apps they love on the Google Play Store on the Vodacom network,” says Zunaid Mahomed, Vodacom’s Group Digital and Fixed Officer.

“As we continue our pricing transformation journey, we have set our sights on reducing the barriers to access the Google Play Store by introducing bundles that will simplify the process for consumers and translate to savings in data spend in the process. Our goal is to play an active role in enabling customers to fully optimise their smartphone use and connect today for a better tomorrow.”





By purchasing a Google Play Store bundle, Vodacom customers will benefit from:

Bundle Allocation Validity Price 200MB Google Play Store Data 200 1 Day R5 250MB Google Play Store Data 250 3 Days R15 500MB Google Play Store Data 500 7 Days R29 1GB Google Play Store Data 1GB 30 Days R55

“We are pleased to support Vodacom’s data users to browse, download and update their favourite applications and games from the Google Play Store without having to worry about their data balance. This is an important step in providing affordable access to the Google Play Store to data conscious smartphone users,” says Mariam Abdullahi, Director of Platform Partnerships for Android and Play at Google. Edited by Jenna Delport