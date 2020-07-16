SAP Appoints New Regional President of Africa

SAP has appointed Claudio Muruzabal as the new President for the EMEA south region that comprises of Southern Europe, the Middle East and Africa – he replaces Steve Tzikakis.

Prior to joining SAP, Muruzabal was CEO of NEORIS, a global management and IT consulting business. As a visionary in the role of technology-driven innovation in business, he has enjoyed great success in SAP’s Latin America region which he joined in 2015 as President of SAP Latin America and the Caribbean.

A strong advocate of education, entrepreneurship and the promotion of diversity, Muruzabal has been recognized as one of the HITEC Top 50 Most Influential and Notable Hispanic Professionals in the IT Industry in Latin America and Spain and in 2019.





“Claudio Muruzabal’s leadership is grounded in building robust relationships to deliver strong business outcomes and exceptional experiences for our customers. I’m confident our customers in EMEA South will enjoy tremendous value from Claudio’s expertise,” says Adaire Fox-Martin, Member of the SAP Executive Board.

“With over 23,000 customers and more than 19,000 partners across the EMEA South region, I am both honoured and excited to take on this new role,” commented Muruzabal.

“EMEA South represents a tremendously dynamic market for SAP and the opportunity to grow in the region is significant. I look forward to helping customers capitalize on their SAP investment and reach their full potential.”

