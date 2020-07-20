Uber Launches an Intercity Bus Service in Egypt

Uber has launched an intercity Bus service in Egypt – the first country globally to roll out this service – with the aim of connecting cities with the Uber app. The launch comes as part of Uber’s continuous efforts to adapt its technology to build a wide range of products that meet the needs of local markets.

“We are honoured to witness another global product launch from Egypt, especially following the last few tense months across the country and the world. Egypt is an innovation hub and a fantastic environment for testing new products,” says Ahmed Khalil, GM of Uber Egypt.

“By leveraging Uber’s technology, the new intercity service will introduce a convenient setting to move users between governorates. As we continue to invest in the Egyptian market, we remain committed to broadening our product range to provide convenient transportation solutions within and across cities.”

The Bus intercity service will launch with roundtrip routes between Cairo and Alexandria, with plans to expand to connect other governorates over the coming months. The service operates 7 days a week, with 8 journeys per day.

For the convenience of frequent travellers, riders can also pre-book their trips through the app. The route provides up to 9 pick up and drop off points across Cairo and Alexandria.





The service is available on the Uber app under ‘Bus routes’ in the menu bar, or when selecting the trip destination.

As on-trip safety remains a priority, intercity buses will follow Uber’s COVID-19 safety measures, where riders and drivers are required to wear face masks during trips, the maximum seating capacity has been reduced to encourage physical distancing between riders, and sanitizer dispensers have been installed in all the buses.

