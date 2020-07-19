LG Begins Roll Out of 2020 TV Line-up

LG has announced the rollout of its 2020 TV line-up of seven new SELF-LIT OLED models – including the art inspired GX Gallery series, the real 8K 88” ZX Signature model, LG’s largest SELF-LIT OLED, the wallpaper thin WX series, 8K and 4K NanoCell Technology TVs and 4K UHD TVs.

The new GX Gallery series models offer a unique minimalist aesthetic, made possible by OLED’s revolutionary panel technology, which does not require a backlight. This allows the television to integrate state-of-the-art picture quality in an ultra-thin form factor – the 65-inch model is only 2cm thin, without the need for a separate control box. The TV mounts flush to the wall, like a piece of art in a gallery.

Producing images of unprecedented detail and clarity, the much-anticipated LG OLED 88” ZX Real 8K models deliver four times the screen resolution of 4K and 16 times that of Full HD. To guarantee a real 8K experience, LG TVs meet and exceed the industry definition for 8K Ultra HD TVs as defined by the Consumer Technology Association, making them among the first 8K models qualified to use the CTA 8K Ultra HD

43-inch UN7340PVC – R6,999

55-inch NANO – R14,999

55-inch CX model – R34,999

65-inch CX model – R54,999

65-inch GX model – R56,999

75-inch NANO97 8K – R94,999 “Consumers will appreciate the sophisticated designs of our 2020 premium TVs and their ability to seamlessly integrate with, and elevate any space,” says Lance Shaun Berger, LG’s Home Entertainment National Sales Head. Edited by Jenna Delport