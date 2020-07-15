IBM Appoints First Female Regional Head for Africa

IBM has appointed Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh to Regional Head for North, East and West Africa – making her the first women to hold the position.

According to technext, “Kyerematen-Jimoh served as the Chief of Staff to the Senior VP of Global Markets and Sales in IBM’s corporate headquarters in New York, prior to this appointment. She was also the first female Country Director in Africa, leading the company’s operations in Ghana”.

“Angela takes up this position with a wealth of experience from 20 years of extensive working in the financial services and technology industries in Africa and Europe. She has worked in various top positions in banking including UBS Investment Bank, ABM AMRO in London and GTBank Ghana.”

Kyerematen-Jimoh says “I’m humbled to be taking on the role of Regional General Manager IBM North, East & West Africa. Technology is promoting growth in Africa and IBM is committed to supporting the continent with our state of the art technologies so it emerges stronger.”





How IBM and WITS are Enabling Data-Driven Decisions to Flatten the COVID-19 Curve

With the ongoing battle against the spread of COVID-19, it’s said that timely and accurate data could help governments stay ahead of new transmissions and ultimately flatten the curve.

With this in mind, IBM Research Africa, WITS University and the Gauteng provincial government have joined forces to develop a powerful data-driven dashboard to help make data-driven decisions when it comes to halting the spread of the virus.

ITNA’s Jenna Delport spoke to Sibusisiwe Makhanya, Data Scientist at IBM Research Africa, about this pioneering tool and how it’s aiding the government during this pandemic. Read about it HERE.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter