Nedbank Takes Home 5 Accolades at the 2020 Global Banking and Finance Awards

Nedbank had revealed that it walked home with five accolades at this year’s International Banker Awards for the Middle East and Africa. These awards included recognition for the Best Banking Technology Implementation, Most Innovative Digital Branch Design, and Most Innovative Retail Banking App in South Africa in 2020.

Nedbank also took top honours as the Best Retail Bank in South Africa for the second consecutive year, and Nedbank CIO, Fred Swanepoel was announced CIO of the Year in South Africa in the Technology Leadership Awards category.

According to Ciko Thomas, Group Managing Executive for Nedbank Retail & Business Banking, the numerous awards validate Nedbank’s commitment to constant innovation – particularly in the digital space.

“Nedbank’s continuous efforts to integrate and implement its digital-first and first in digital ethos have helped us make it easy and rewarding for our clients to interact with us through innovative solutions that save them time and money.”





Thomas says that the economic and health risks of the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the importance and value of digital leadership. It is a means for any bank to gain and retain differentiation and competitive advantage in the fast-changing world of financial services.

And he explains that “Nedbank’s recognition, is testimony to the results being achieved through its extensive investment of time, effort and human resources in digital innovation over the past number of years.”

Thomas is adamant that this focus on serving people first, through digital innovation, is what sets Nedbank apart from its peers and competitors in the southern African banking industry, and what has allowed Nedbank to continue delivering real and meaningful support to clients and communities during the recent challenging times.

“Access to digital banking is no longer a secondary consideration for consumers; it is an essential priority,” he explains, “and the COVID-19 crisis highlighted the importance of providing digital self-service alternatives, allowing clients practice social distancing.”

