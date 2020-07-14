Cell C Introduces New 30-Day Data-Bundles

Cell C has dropped the price for its 30-Day data bundles and has introduced new bundles too. This new range of options from as low as R5 for 15MB to R95 for 1GB in anytime data plus 1GB nite data.

The South African telecom provider also notes that customers stand to gain an extra 1GB of anytime data when they purchase the R95 bundle from the Cell C App resulting in a total of 3GB worth of data.

The new pricing structure can be seen below:

PRICE DATA NITE DATA R10 40MB R15 80MB R35 150MB R49 325MB R80 800MB R95 1GB 1GB

"At this time it is more vital than ever that South Africans are able to stay connected with one another," says Cell C's COO, Simo Mkhize. "As a consumer-centric organisation, Cell C has always had the needs of its customers at the forefront of our pricing strategy."





All these packages are valid for a 30-day period and there are no restrictions on what customers can use their data on.

Cell C to Cut Over 900 Jobs, Almost 40% of its Workforce

Cell C has confirmed that it could retrench up to 960 employees – including junior management and semi-skilled staff – resulting in cuts of almost 40% of its workforce.

“Cell C can confirm that it is has reached a difficult decision and initiated discussions with junior management and semi-skilled staff to implement a restructuring of its operations so as to align the organisation with its new operating model,” says a Cell C spokesperson.

Cell C began reevaluating its workforce in March 2020 and was said to be looking “specifically at a senior manager and executive-level”.

Edited by Jenna Delport