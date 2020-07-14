Mastercard Foundation Partners with USIU-Africa to Expand Higher Education Access in Africa

USIU-Africa and the Mastercard Foundation have partnered to enable 1,000 high-performing students to receive a quality education and leadership development over the next 10 years under the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme.

The partnership provides scholarships for high potential students facing financial, gender, displacement or disability constraints.

At least 70 per cent of the young people who benefit from the partnership will be young women, while 25 per cent will be displaced or refugee youth and at least 10 per cent will be young people living with disabilities.

With this USD 63.2 million partnership, USIU-Africa joins the foundation’s expanding global network of partners committed to developing a generation of African leaders who will use their knowledge and skills to lead change in their communities and contribute to meaningful transformation across the continent.





Speaking after the signing of the partnership, USIU-Africa’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Paul Zeleza noted that the partnership was a milestone in the University’s history.

“With the support of the Mastercard Foundation, we look forward to significantly expanding the impact and reach that USIU-Africa has had all across the world, by moulding students who will catalyze Africa’s continued advancement into a better, brighter future. Also, the Scholars Program will enhance socio-economic diversity of the student population as it will increase the number of students with a disability, refugees, young women and displaced youth to address barriers to higher education for these marginalized populations,” he said.

The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program at USIU-Africa is expected to kick off in the 2020/2021 Academic Year.