YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Pledge Support for Blackout Tuesday

YouTube Music, Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music have all pledged in support of Blackout Tuesday – a campaign calling for the music industry to put normal day-to-day operations on ‘pause’ and “and instead spend time reflecting on how to support the black community.”

According to The Verge, this movement is “aimed at protesting police violence and racism as well as honouring George Floyd, whose death at the hands of police has sparked universal outcry and demonstrations in US cities and around the world.”

The global music streaming platforms have each attempted to do just this through social media blackouts, specially dedicated and curated playlists as well as moments of silence.

“June 2nd is Black Out Tuesday, a day of collective disconnect from work meant to help people reflect and come together in support of the Black community. On this day — and every day — Spotify will support our employees, friends, partners, artists, and creators in the fight against racism, injustice, and inequity,” reads a blog post from Spotify.





“We are using the power of our platform to stand with Black creators, amplify their voices, and accelerate meaningful conversation and long-needed change. As a result, you’ll notice some changes on Spotify starting at 12:01 AM on Tuesday.”

Both Amazon Music and YouTube Music posted official tweets in support, with the former stating that it would observe the day as an opportunity to listen and learn.

In solidarity with the Black community – our colleagues, artists, songwriters, musicians, producers, and music listeners, Amazon Music will observe Black Out Tuesday to listen, learn, and find more ways we can act in the ongoing fight against racism. pic.twitter.com/HA1Urd9n4c — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) June 1, 2020

In support of Blackout Tuesday, Apple Music has cancelled its regular Beats 1 radio and is instead streaming music that celebrates black artists and creators.

