Xiaomi Launches the Redmi Note 9S in South Africa

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 9S – a new mid-range device – which features a powerful processor, striking symmetrical design, an outstanding quad-camera setup and long-lasting battery.

The Redmi Note 9S is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 720G chipset, which consists of an octa-core CPU with a 2.3GHz maximum clock speed, Adreno 618 GPU and 8nm process technology. It’s also said to offer an unparalleled user experience through its advanced AI technology and power-efficiency improvements.

As the first smartphone in the Redmi Note lineup to feature a Z-axis linear vibration motor, this device enables faster acceleration, resulting in better haptic feedback compared to traditional motors.

Its 5020mAh high-capacity battery keeps users fully powered throughout the day, even during heavy usage. When it’s time to recharge, the device offers 18W fast charging and comes with a 22.5W in-box charger.





Touting an all-new, notch-free design, the Redmi Note 9S sports a unique square-shaped camera layout and side-mounted fingerprint sensor that doubles as a power button for fast, convenient unlocking.

It is fitted with a 6.67” FHD+ DotDisplay and Redmi Note’s first-ever in-display front camera, the device’s premium, symmetrical design boasts an impressive 91% screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive experience. The display also offers TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification to ensure long-lasting eye comfort.

The Redmi Note 9S features an impressive quad-camera setup on the back, with a 48MP main lens and a large 1/2” sensor for ultra-high-resolution day photos. Its 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens allows users to capture large group images with ease, while its 5MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor round out the setup to capture beautiful images, every time.

On the front, the Redmi Note 9S sports a 16MP lens for its in-display selfie camera, minimising front screen bezels without compromising camera quality.

Availability

Redmi Note 9S will be available in South Africa from the first week June 2020 in two colours, Interstellar Grey and Aurora Blue for the 4GBx64GB, and Interstellar Grey for the 6GBx128GB through online and retail channels.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter