Sony Finally Reveals the PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 was finally revealed, after months of waiting, at Sony’s Future of Gaming Livestream event yesterday.

The console’s final design is vastly different from the company’s previous iterations. No longer will the PlayStation be a matte black box, but a gleaming white machine finished with aesthetic curves and wings.

To accompany the reveal, Sony released a video of the new hardware. Typical of the Japanese conglomerate, the PS5 is introduced through a highly artistic and mysterious reveal complete with waves of glowing orbs mapping out the PlayStation’s signature buttons – triangle, circle, X and square.





Along with the reveal of the normal PlayStation 5 is the reveal of the system’s digital-only edition that lacks a Blu-Ray disc drive and is far sleeker by comparison.

PlayStation 5’s Digital Edition of the console is for downloading games only. Sony assures that both Editions will feature the same gameplay.

“The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours. While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that’s bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation,” the company states on their YouTube channel.

Originally scheduled to be revealed on 4 June 2020, the company decided to postpone the event after civil unrest began to explode in the United States.

System Specs

As previously revealed, the PlayStation 5 is running on a system similar to a high-end gaming PC. It features an 8 core Zen 2-based AMD CPU running at 3.5ghz. Its GPU is completely customised and based off of AMD’s next-generation RDNA 2 architecture capable of generating 10.28 teraflops.

The whole system shares 16GB of GDDR6 memory with a 256bit interface and has an 825GB custom SSD for internal storage.

Sony has also added a number of new accessories with the console. Including a wireless headset, a camera – probably for use with PSVR – a charging dock for the controllers, a media remote for users who use their consoles to watch Netflix, for example.

The camera has dual 1080p lenses that be used for streaming, and the media remote will have a mic for voice commands.

Social Media’s Reaction

Twitter immediately began a torrent of opinions and jokes about the console. A lot of them pointing out that the new system looks a lot like an internet router.

Unlucky lads; got the ps5 already 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/neEVEgks7S — Martin Davis 👽 (@GGhandi_) June 11, 2020

damn say what u will but the ps5 real slick in person doe pic.twitter.com/YrygzmclPu — alex @ RAT RANCH (@glacear_) June 11, 2020

Another user likened the design to Barad-Dûr, Sauron’s tower from the Lord of the Rings.

