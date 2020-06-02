Sony Delays PS5 Reveal Event

Sony has announced that it has decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 reveal event, originally scheduled for 4 June.

The company has decided to postpone the event and the new generation console’s reveal as rioting and civil unrest continues in the US following the killing of unarmed man George Floyd. A killing that many Americans feel to be direly unjust. In addition, the globe is also still grappling with the society-crippling COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4. While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard,” the statement reads, alluding to the Black Lives Matter movement, amongst others.





This follows a previous statement from the company denouncing systemic racism.

IGN reports that Sony originally had announced last week a PS5 reveal event for this Thursday, 4 June, which would have debuted games set for Sony’s next-gen console, the PlayStation 5.

Sony has not announced any rescheduling plans for the event or its included announcements. It remains unclear at this time whether planned games will be showcased in the weeks and months to come or if Sony will put together a replacement event down the line.

The PlayStation 5 is still set for a holiday 2020 launch, and Sony CEO Jim Ryan continues to claim that the COVID-19 pandemic has not changed the company’s plans regarding the new system’s much-anticipated launch. The only aspect of the physical console Sony has shown is the DualSense, the PS5’s new controller.

Devs continue to ‘rave’ about the PS5

According to Push Square, a PlayStation news site, numerous developers have commented on the PlayStation 5, with the vast majority heaping praise on Sony’s next-gen console. Many have alluded to its “super fast” custom SSD, while others have claimed the new machine is “a pleasure to work with.”

GamesBeat writes “Developers and publishers continue to praise the design of the PS5. Some have told GamesBeat that it has a better architecture than any console in history.” A bold claim, but one that bodes well for the console and for Sony. The company has long put its stock in first-party developers to produce critically-renowned, high-selling games to float its impressive profits along. Producing a console that is beloved by developers will continue to expedite the process of releasing acclaimed software.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter