Frogfoot Extends Free Fibre Speed Upgrades Indefinitely

“With many employees still having to work from home or take turns going to the office so that social distancing guidelines are adhered to, high-speed, reliable, and affordable Internet access becomes just as critical as water or electricity. This Double Up promotion is vital to mitigate against some of the economic impact the lockdown will have on South Africans,” says Shane Chorley, Head of Sales and Marketing at Frogfoot Networks.

Having the whole family at home places huge pressure on the available bandwidth, with parents having to carry on with work while children will want to learn, play and keep in touch with friends and classmates.

With this in mind, fibre becomes the ideal method of connectivity for remote workers using cloud-based productivity tools and applications and uploading and downloading multiple files, or even for content creators, who have to upload large images and videos or use online editing tools. It also has lower latency than other types of connectivity, making it perfect for online gaming.





As such, it is no surprise that Frogfoot has seen higher customer demand for fibre than before the lockdown was announced. And, this demand is not just in South Africa’s major cities. To cater for this, Frogfoot has adopted a strategy of expanding fibre infrastructure to previously underserved secondary towns and cities in the country.

Given that fibre providers are classified as an essential service, forming part of the telecommunication basket of providers, Frogfoot continued building its network throughout Bloemfontein, East London, Ermelo, George, Kimberley, Mossel Bay, Pietermaritzburg, Polokwane and Richards Bay.

According to Chorley, more often than not, people tend to underestimate their bandwidth requirements, and the more they have, the more they will use. Since the Double Up campaign began in April, Frogfoot has noticed that customers on 10Mbps and 20Mbps packages who had their line speeds doubled now consumed some 30% more data.

“We have received great feedback from customers who have been enjoying the promotion across the country and some have already indicated that they would like to upgrade their links permanently. This initiative has helped many customers stay connected during this difficult period and our efforts to decrease our installation lead times in the Express Installation Trial have further supported this endeavour,” adds Chorley.

The Double Up Campaign

New customers who sign up for Frogfoot Fibre will be able to get that extra boost while working, studying or just relaxing at home together. Customers signing up since 1 April will get double their selected line speed at no extra cost, until further notice from Frogfoot. Hereafter your speed will return to your contracted billed speed.

Take a look at what speed you can expect:

Current Home Speed Upgraded Home Speed 5 Mbps 10 Mbps 10 Mbps 20 Mbps 20 Mbps 50 Mbps 50 Mbps 100 Mbps 100 Mbps 200 Mbps 200 Mbps 500 Mbps 500 Mbps 1 Gbps

Your line will automatically be upgraded once your link is activated.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter