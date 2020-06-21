MTN Pulse Introduces New Data Bundles for Social Media

MTN Pulse has announced the launch of the new MTN Pulse Daily, Weekly and Monthly Social Pass bundles, effective immediately until 16 July 2020, which sees the introduction of 1GB valid for a day for R25.

The new MTN Pulse Social Pass bundles are an extension to the existing Social bundles. The network provider says that these bundles give customers on MTN Pulse access to Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and YouTube, all in one bundle.

“Social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter are essential for our youth customers to remain connected. Through these attractively priced bundles, MTN is connecting its youth customers with the services that resonate with them by ensuring that they can use their favourite online platforms to connect with friends and families. These bundles have been introduced at an opportune time when more people are interacting online due to restrictions on personal movement,” says Nonhlanhla Sibiya, Manager for MTN Pulse at MTN SA.

In addition, MTN has also launched a 1-hour 500MB TikTok bundle as part of the MTN Pulse Social Bundles. This is to cater for the MTN Pulse subscribers who need access to TikTok at an affordable price.





The pricing for the new social pass bundles are as follows:

Price Bundle Social media platforms Validity R10 500MB WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram 1 Day R25 1GB WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram 3 Days R50 2GB WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram 7 Days R99 5GB WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram 30 Days R5 500MB TikTok 1 Hour

The MTN Pulse social media bundle promotion is only available for customers that are on MTN Pulse. Existing MTN customers who wish to migrate to the MTN Pulse price plan should dial *411# and choose ‘Join’ or dial *136*0# and select option 5 for migration.

Edited by Jenna Delport