Top 5 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

Facebook has launched “My Digital World” – a programme designed to equip the youth and general public across Sub-Saharan Africa with digital skills needed to navigate the digital world.

The training is free and open to youths aged 13 years and above, and will also focus on teachers, parents and guardians.

The Huawei P40 Pro has been dubbed one of 2020’s best photo smartphones by the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA).

Thanks to its advanced camera setup, the Huawei P40 Pro gives users the ability to take great pictures with ease through its powerful AI features.

France’s largest telecom group Orange is considering entering the South African and Nigerian markets, according to its CEO.

South Africa’s lack of available spectrum has been a problem for new entrants into the market. Spectrum is limited because television broadcasting is still hogging frequencies.

International retailer Amazon has announced that it is opening 3000 positions in its customer service space for South Africa.

Applicants need only a matric (level 4 qualification or higher), access to the Internet and South African citizenship to enter the remote work program that offers a series of benefits.

Three brand new features are being tested by WhatsApp through their beta program.

New features that could come to the smartphones of users soon are the enabling of multiple logins per various devices, as well as a “Search by Date” feature and a “Storage Usage” feature that will allow users to view how much storage saved media occupies on their smartphone.

