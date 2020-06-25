LG Unveils New Tone Free Wireless Earbuds

LG has revealed two new LG Tone Free true wireless earbuds (models HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4) – which are both said to deliver an “exceptional listening experience” thanks to Meridian Audio technology.

The earbuds not only use Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP) technology from Meridian to add an extra dimension of audio but also Digital Signal Processing (DSP) to simulate the experience of listening to real loudspeakers.

The LG HBS-FN6 features LG’s industry-first UVnano case which eliminates bacteria and germs on the earbuds as they charge. The new canal-type design delivers a more comfortable fit and comes in two colours: matte black and glossy white.

The compact charging case provides up to an hour of listening time after a five-minute charge. Fully charged, both models provide six hours of usage with the UVnano case delivering three full charges for a total of 18 hours of listening enjoyment.





Both TONE Free models feature customized EQ sound settings developed by Meridian with each mode offering four unique presets to deliver a tailored listening experience:

Natural for authentic and balanced sound

Immersive for an expanded sense of space

Bass Boost for that extra punch

Treble Boost for greater clarity to vocal performances.

Noise isolation provided by the snug-fitting ear tips provides a tight seal that blocks out most distracting exterior noise while Ambient Sound Mode lets wearers hear what’s going on around them with the press of a button.

Both HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4 also feature Voice Command for convenient voice access to Google Assistant or Siri on a connected smartphone. Intuitive touch commands built into each earbud allows the listener to play, pause, skip and control the volume level without reaching for the phone.

Key Specifications:

Earbud Size: 16.1 x 32.77 x 25.0mm

Charging Case Size: 54.6 x 54.6 x 27.5mm

Battery Capacity Earbuds: 55mAh x 2

Case: 390mAh

Fast Charging Time: 5 minutes for 1 hour of play

Battery Life: Talk: 5 hours

Play: 6 hours

Earbuds + Case: 18 hours

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 (Single Device Connection)

Speaker: 2 Layered Dynamic

Microphones: 2 Outer

Compatibility: Android / iOS

Bluetooth Audio Codec: SBC / AAC

Colours: Black /White

