Huawei Partners with SovTech to Develop HMS Apps

Huawei has partnered with software development company, SovTech, to assist with refiguring the core services of some of South Africa’s most used mobile apps to be able to function fully on its mobile ecosystem – Huawei Mobile Services (HMS).

“SovTech is responsible for developing a new Android Package File (APK) that would work on the Huawei AppGallery using only HMS integration kits. Huawei is focusing on a lot of research and development and will really challenge the status quo in terms of what we are used to in the space of mobile services offerings,” says Luke Hunt, Director of Product Advance at SovTech’s app division.

To kick off the partnership with Huawei, SovTech had a codeshare agreement with Travelstart, using it as a proof of concept to demonstrate their capability to rejig and replace all of the core services with HMS.

SovTech integrated Travelstart’s Flapp app with HMS in order to make it easy for Huawei users to search, compare and book the best deals on flights, hotels and cars for business and leisure travel.





“Being partnered with Huawei marks a significant milestone for us. Huawei has got a huge global brand and reach, which is strategically important for SovTech. With just 8 years in operation, SovTech has been growing rapidly year-on-year to now operate cross-continentally from Johannesburg, Cape Town, London and Dubai. This partnership will surely open up great opportunities for us,” adds Hunt.

With HMS having fully replaced all the application programming interfaces (APIs) and features of other prior Mobile Services on Huawei devices, a lot of developers and companies in South Africa are seeing the value in customising their apps for HMS in order to expand their market reach and ultimately the monetisation of their developed apps.

