Kenya’s Tourism Ministry Launches Virtual Safari Livestream

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Najib Balala, officially launched a virtual safari Livestream campaign yesterday in an effort to showcase some of the country’s most picturesque game safaris across its national parks and reserves.

The campaign will continue for six weeks covering the country and will be part of the ongoing “Magic Awaits” campaign led by the Kenya Tourism Board. The “Magic Awaits” campaign aims at connecting the world to Kenya, and advertising Kenya’s tourism industry even during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and the country’s own lockdown, which have restricted movement, globally and locally, respectively.

“Our international tourism business is completely cut off and we have to still share destination memories with travellers and that is why we are unveiling a virtual tour safari to connect visitors with the destination”, says Secretary Balala.

They continue, saying “this venture which begins here at the Nairobi National Park will allow us to document our diverse wildlife in the National Parks and game reserves, thrilling adventures, beautiful lodges, and unique cultures and conservation projects that Kenya has become world-famous for. We shall be live streaming and sharing this content every week to bring Kenya to Kenyans and to the world at large.”





Tech Weez writes that the Ministry is following the trend to create online tours and experiences as the COVID-19 crisis has established a demand for activities to discover the world from the safety of people’s own homes has increased worldwide.

CEO of Kenya’s Tourism Board, Dr Betty Radier says that the board is working to ensure people around the world are connected to the destination during this period.

“Keep an eye on the Magical Kenya social media sites for ways to interact with the expedition, ask questions, send them, this will be your chance to explore Kenya virtually from home,” she adds.

