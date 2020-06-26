Intelsat and Liquid Telecom Agree to Extend Partnership

Intelsat and Liquid Telecom have announced the extension of their partnership agreement. The companies have collaborated since 2016 to bring broadband and other critical communications services to people throughout Eastern, Central and Southern Africa.

Intelsat has been an integral part of Africa’s communications fabric since 1965; it was the first operator to introduce satellite services on the continent, sparking the growth of critical communications infrastructure.

It was also a crucial component to the delivery of Liquid Telecom’s multi-award-winning very-small-aperture terminal (VSAT) service thanks to its high-throughput satellite fleet, providing a robust, secure and reliable communications network to communities, schools and businesses in 20 countries across the African continent.

Through the partnership extension, Liquid Telecom will be able to connect more than 2,000 additional VSAT terminals in Africa. This will ensure the continuity of high speed, reliable satellite connectivity to mobile operators, carriers, enterprise, media, content companies and retail customers across the continent.





It is said to also help Liquid Telecom better serve the growing demand for improved connectivity in its rural service areas.

“Extending our partnership with Intelsat will enable us to continue developing VSAT products with high- efficiency models and ubiquitous coverage; in fact, Liquid Telecom has just added three new high-performance VSAT service offerings to our portfolio, each with a range of data volume options,” says Liquid Telecom Satellite Services CEO, Scott Mumford.

“We are pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with Liquid Telecom, helping to connect more people, communities and businesses throughout the continent,” said Intelsat Regional VP of Africa, Brian Jakins. “Working together, we’re enabling critical educational opportunities, local business growth and game-changing consumer finance solutions to reach increasing numbers of people.”

