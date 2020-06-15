15 of the Best Photo Printers in 2020

The best photo printers come in every shape and size from budget photo printers that are easy to use, portable devices and even professional-level photo printers.

Fortunately, this means that no matter what you are looking for, a printer for home or professional photo printing, you should be able to find the best photo printer for your needs. Here’s a quick look at the best photo printers for professional and home photo printing in 2020:

1. Canon Pixma Pro-100





The 8-colour system called ChromaLife 100+ provides excellent colour accuracy, covers a wide range of colours for the most vivid prints which are so great that you can hang them in a museum.

The large-format allows you to print pictures up to 30×45, and thanks to two paper trays, you can arrange any combination, which makes this photo printer incredibly universal.

2. Epson Expression Photo XP-970

Despite its compact size, this thin 3-in-1 inkjet printer is capable of printing on A3 paper using not four but six ink cartridges to achieve excellent colour accuracy. This means that ink costs will increase, but the impressive results are worth each dollar.

The scanner is limited to A4 papers, but you can scan with high resolution. Thanks to it, you can get almost identical colour copies.

3. HP Color LaserJet Pro M255dw

This is one of the best laser photo printers thanks to the ease of use, good results and superior reliability of laser printing technology. The print speed is high, and the cost of each page is reasonable.

The smartphone-style colour touchscreen of this model makes it easy to change settings, and the HP software for PCs and smartphones is great in business models.

4. Canon i-Sensys LBP664CX

Canon i-Sensys LBP664CX can print 27 sheets per minute. This is relevant both for colour and B&W printing.

This model is rather feature-rich. There are Wi-Fi, LAN, NFC modules, as well as a USB port. The kit includes 4 cartridges. The print resolution is 1200×1200 DPI.

5. Canon Pixma iX6840

The system includes 5 separate cartridges, which guarantee the highest quality for creating business documents and colour photographs. However, the model is rather compact and supports an Ethernet connection.

The build is high-quality, while the intelligent connectivity option makes Canon Pixma iX6840 the best photo printer for those people, who plan to print images from different devices.

Canon has proven to be a trustworthy manufacturer, and this product is no exception. They implemented FINE technology for fast and accurate printing. There is a pigmented black XXL cartridge to save materials.

6. Fujifilm Instax Share SP-3

This is the latest Fujifilm instant printer. Using the Instax Square format, it creates 2.4-inch square photos.

In addition to manually selecting photos from the phone, Share SP-3 introduced a hashtag print function that can automatically print from the Instagram hashtag. This can be useful for birthday parties, weddings, and other events where all guests share images using the same hashtag.

It takes about 13 seconds to print a photo, plus a couple of minutes for its complete development. The battery is capacious enough to print 160 shots.

7. Lifeprint Ultra Slim

Lifeprint can print not only your photos but also your videos thanks to Augmented Reality. Hyperphoto has invisible built-in elements that act like a hidden QR code.

View the photo through the camera lens of your phone in the Lifeprint mobile app, and this photo will become a video.

Zink’s portable printing technology, which is implemented in this printer, doesn’t use ink. Instead, it uses thermal paper that contains dye.

If you have no idea what I’m talking about, check this guide on photo paper. In a nutshell, the colour image appears when the paper is affected by heat.

8. Canon Selphy CP1300

This is one of the best portable iPhone photo printers. It allows you to get great paper photos in a standard size of 10×15 centimetres.

The device can receive digital data from a computer via USB, directly from a camera, from SD and MicroSD memory cards (with an adapter for the SD slot), from a USB flash drive and via Wi-Fi – which allows the photo printer to synchronize with smartphones on iOS and Android.

9. Canon Pixma TS 9521C

TS9521C is considered a “craft printer”, which explains the letter “C” in its name. It can print on everything from envelopes and greeting cards to CDs and DVDs.

In addition to printing up to 11×17 inch photos, you can print borderless 12×12-inch images. Speed is estimated by 15 images per minute.

You can connect to the printer using several methods, including wirelessly using Apple AirPrint. There is also a built-in slot for SD memory cards.

What is more, you can control the printer, using Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and even If This Then That.

10. Epson Surecolor SC-P800

If you are looking for the best photo quality printer, I recommend having a closer look at Epson Surecolor SC-P800. This A2-format photo printer is useful in any business area where it is necessary to print colour documents of professional quality and in a large format.

The printer uses Epson’s 9-color UltraChrome HD ink set with 80 ml cartridges for realistic colour shading. Thanks to the roll paper feed option, this model can sustain a large print run or create impressive panoramic posters.

11. HP Envy 5055

This modest multi-functional photo printer can scan and copy, but its main advantage is photo printing. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have Ethernet or USB ports for printing from a flash drive, and it works slowly, but the results are surprisingly good for such a budget inkjet photo printer in 2020.

The bundled cartridges can’t boast capacity, but if you replace them with extra capacity cartridges, operating costs will become more competitive.

12. HP Color Laser 150A

This representative of the middle price category doesn’t have a screen, and the resolution stops at 600×600 DPI. However, don’t rush to discard this model.

The fact is that HP Color Laser 150A received very good hardware. Judging by the reviews, the device gives the first page very quickly.

It has 64MB of RAM and a good processor with a frequency of up to 400MHz. The speed of black and white printing is 18 pages per minute. As for printing in colour, the results are less impressive – 4 pages per minute.

13. Epson SureLab SL-D700

The first compact mini-photo lab from this manufacturer. The device is suitable for printing large volumes of photographs, postcards, flyers, and other advertising and printing products. The outstanding colour reproduction is guaranteed by the six-colour technology and Micro Piezo VSD print head.

The printer uses capacious ink cartridges with UltraChrome D6-S inks, which are excellent for printing photographs, postcards, reproductions, and other materials. If this model doesn’t fully meet your needs, browse through more large-format photo printers.

14. Canon Pixma TS9150

Pixma TS9150 tops the list of Canon’s Pixma lineup, resembling photo printers of the premium class with its huge touch screen. It also boasts high-resolution printing and scanning and Canon’s superior six-ink system.

Thanks to the use of black pigment inks in combination with dye-based colours, photographic prints look especially realistic.

15. Epson EcoTank ET-7750

Due to the self-refilling ink tanks, it looks a bit awkward, breaking the symmetry of the compact photo machine, but it is the advanced EcoTank system that sets this photo printer apart from its competitors.

If you can afford the high starting price, your ongoing ink costs will drop enormously, and Epson’s 5-color printing guarantees amazing photo quality on photo paper.