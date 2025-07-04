Top 3 Free Pokémon GO Spoofers for iOS & Android

Looking to explore the Pokémon GO world without leaving your home—and without spending money? You’re in luck.
In 2025, there will be several free Pokémon GO spoofers that work on both iOS and Android, allowing players to teleport, use joysticks, and auto-catch Pokémon without rooting or jailbreaking their devices.
In this guide, we will discuss the top 3 free Pokémon GO spoofers that offer a safe and reliable experience.
1. MocPOGO—Best Pokémon Go Spoofing for iOS & Android
One-tap spoofing and auto-catch without jailbreaking
MocPOGO has quickly gained popularity thanks to its clean interface and full support for both Android and iOS (including the latest iOS 18). It allows players to change their GPS location with a single click and even auto-catch Pokémon using the Go Catcher feature—no GO Plus+ needed.
Key Features:
- One-tap teleport and joystick movement
- Auto-catch & auto-spin features built-in
- No jailbreak or root required
- Simulates realistic walking speed
- Compatible with latest Android and iOS
Pros:
- User-friendly for beginners
- Reliable spoofing without bans
- Supports Go Plus+ simulation for catching
How to Use:
- Download and install MocPOGO on your PC/Mac
- Connect your iOS or Android devices via USB/Wi-Fi/Bluetooth.
- Search a location or use the GPS joystick and simulate movement
- Open Pokémon GO and catch the Pokémon from the new location
3. iPogo—Best Pokémon Go Spoofer for iOS
iPogo is an advanced pokemon go spoofer for iOS users only, packed with features like real-time Pokémon feed, teleportation, and more. The free version gives you access to key tools.
Key Features:
- In-game map with teleport
- Spawn location search
- Auto-catch & enhanced throw features
- Custom feeds for rare Pokémon
Pros:
- Loaded with features for pro players
- Real-time scanning
- Large community support
Cons:
- Requires a separate IPA installation
- Can be flagged by Niantic if used carelessly
How to Use:
- Download Sideloadly or AltStore on your PC.
- Connect your iPhone via USB.
- Download the latest iPogo IPA file.
- Use Sideloadly or AltStore to sideload the IPA onto your iPhone.
- Trust the app via Settings > General > VPN & Device Management.
4. PGSharp—Best Spoofing on Android
PGSharp is one of the oldest and most stable pokemon go fake gps APP for Android, offering a free plan with joystick and teleport features. It’s trusted by thousands and doesn’t require rooting.
Key Features:
- In-game joystick
- Teleport with coordinates
- Favorites list
- Map-based navigation
Pros:
- No root needed
- Basic features free
Cons:
- iOS not supported
- Free version has limitations
How to Use:
Download to get the PGSharp APK.
Install it (allow “unknown sources” if asked).
Open PGSharp and sign in.
Final Thoughts
Whether you’re hunting for region-exclusive Pokémon, joining global fest, or simply want to explore without leaving home, a reliable Pokémon GO spoofer can transform your gameplay in 2025.
Each tool on this list offers something unique—from MocPOGO’s one-tap auto-catch and Go Plus+ simulation to PGSharp’s free Android access. For all-around ease of use, MocPOGO remains a top pick for both iOS and Android users.