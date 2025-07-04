Top 3 Free Pokémon GO Spoofers for iOS & Android

Looking to explore the Pokémon GO world without leaving your home—and without spending money? You’re in luck.

In 2025, there will be several free Pokémon GO spoofers that work on both iOS and Android, allowing players to teleport, use joysticks, and auto-catch Pokémon without rooting or jailbreaking their devices.

In this guide, we will discuss the top 3 free Pokémon GO spoofers that offer a safe and reliable experience.

1. MocPOGO—Best Pokémon Go Spoofing for iOS & Android

One-tap spoofing and auto-catch without jailbreaking

MocPOGO has quickly gained popularity thanks to its clean interface and full support for both Android and iOS (including the latest iOS 18). It allows players to change their GPS location with a single click and even auto-catch Pokémon using the Go Catcher feature—no GO Plus+ needed.

Key Features:

One-tap teleport and joystick movement



Auto-catch & auto-spin features built-in

No jailbreak or root required

Simulates realistic walking speed

Compatible with latest Android and iOS

Pros:

User-friendly for beginners

Reliable spoofing without bans

Supports Go Plus+ simulation for catching

How to Use:

Download and install MocPOGO on your PC/Mac

Connect your iOS or Android devices via USB/Wi-Fi/Bluetooth.

Search a location or use the GPS joystick and simulate movement

Open Pokémon GO and catch the Pokémon from the new location

3. iPogo—Best Pokémon Go Spoofer for iOS

iPogo is an advanced pokemon go spoofer for iOS users only, packed with features like real-time Pokémon feed, teleportation, and more. The free version gives you access to key tools.

Key Features:

In-game map with teleport

Spawn location search

Auto-catch & enhanced throw features

Custom feeds for rare Pokémon

Pros:

Loaded with features for pro players

Real-time scanning

Large community support

Cons:

Requires a separate IPA installation

Can be flagged by Niantic if used carelessly

How to Use:

Download Sideloadly or AltStore on your PC.

Connect your iPhone via USB.

Download the latest iPogo IPA file .

Use Sideloadly or AltStore to sideload the IPA onto your iPhone.

Trust the app via Settings > General > VPN & Device Management .

4. PGSharp—Best Spoofing on Android

PGSharp is one of the oldest and most stable pokemon go fake gps APP for Android, offering a free plan with joystick and teleport features. It’s trusted by thousands and doesn’t require rooting.

Key Features:

In-game joystick

Teleport with coordinates

Favorites list

Map-based navigation

Pros:

No root needed

Basic features free

Cons:

iOS not supported

Free version has limitations

How to Use:

Download to get the PGSharp APK.

Install it (allow “unknown sources” if asked).

Open PGSharp and sign in.

Final Thoughts

Whether you’re hunting for region-exclusive Pokémon, joining global fest, or simply want to explore without leaving home, a reliable Pokémon GO spoofer can transform your gameplay in 2025.

Each tool on this list offers something unique—from MocPOGO’s one-tap auto-catch and Go Plus+ simulation to PGSharp’s free Android access. For all-around ease of use, MocPOGO remains a top pick for both iOS and Android users.