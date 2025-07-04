Best Joystick & GPS Spoofer for Pokémon GO on iOS & Android

Pokemon GO spoofer has popularized augmented reality and the use of the mobile device’s GPS to play a game.

However, for those people who are confined in areas where they can only catch Pokémon during the day and have no access to rare Pokémon, gyms or raids. That is where GPS spoofers and joystick applications are found useful.

If you want to travel around in Pokémon GO but stay at home, you can use a location spoof. Whether you’re chasing rare Pokémon, joining global raids, or simply avoiding local limitations, GPS spoofers with joystick functionality can transform your gaming experience. iToolab AnyGo, which is both reliable and safe, is expected to be the go-to tool for iPhones and Android devices in 2025.

In this article, we would like to disclose information on the best Pokémon GO spoofer that is iToolab AnyGo – Location Changer.

iToolab AnyGo – Top Pokemon GO Spoofer for iOS and Android

iToolab AnyGo is made for those who want to enjoy Pokémon GO at home, without having to move. Works like a charm on both iOS and Android phones, without you having to modify your device. In addition to joysticks, it gives you the options of smooth or tapping teleport for a wireless gaming experience with no risk.

iTooLab AnyGo is now one of the most effective and reliable GPS spoofers suitable for iPhones and Android devices.

Key Features

Favorite location and route: Anytime you want, use the “Star” icon next to the “X” in the upper right corner of the pop-up to add the place as a bookmark.

Historical records: When you look at your map, “Historical Records” stores the location you go to and the path you take. The program will automatically record all this for you. To use the feature once more, look on the right side of AnyGo, as the ” Historical Records” is there; then, click it to repeat your last walk or plan a new one. Obviously you could decide to keep the game in your personal collection.

Automatic closing of the path: It will ask you if you want to close the path if the distance between start and end is less than 50 meters in multi-spot mode. Select “Yes”; this will wrap up the route and place the start and end points next to each other, making a loop. Click “No,” and the end point remains the same.

Returns or Loops: To make the simulated walking more natural, you can set the route to loop (A—>B, A->B) or return to the original road (A->B->A) and the number of repetitions of the route.

Wi-Fi wireless connection: iToolab AnyGo supports wireless connection now. They are able to join the device and the computer on a Wi-Fi network. Few high-quality wireless chargers do not need a USB cable, and they let you connect as many phones as you have.

Added Cooldown Timer: If you don’t want people to see you cheating in Pokémon Go, always count on the Pokémon Go Cooldown Chart. Only the AnyGo Cooldown Finder works together with the AnyGo Teleport tool. A permit is not valid while driving the “Two-spot route” or the “Multi-spot route.”

Bluetooth Integration for Gaming Joystick (Windows): The Bluetooth Gaming Joystick feature allows you to spoof GPS in Pokémon Go safely, with no Error 12, no cracked apps, and no bans!

Auto-Scan Nearby Pokémon & Battle Teams: Using iToolab AnyGo allows you to search for auto Pokémon GO nearby Pokémon, teams and items merely by pressing a button. Finding where Pokémon appear is easy, and you can fight with them by simply joining raid teams.

Easiness of Use: The software is very easy to use, and a new user could run this software minutes into the activities.

Newest version: Accurate for current versions of Pokémon GO’s anti-spoofing features.

Features: Looks like genuine movement; thus, it is most effective in avoiding detection by Niantic anti-cheat mechanisms.

Live Preview: You can see your current spot and how the avatar is moving in the game.

Custom Route: Ideal for hatching eggs or spinning PokéStops on the way.

Steps to Use iTooLab AnyGo Joystick and Spoof Pokemon GO on iOS

It will display the current position on the map once it opens the app. In order to move their iPhone GPS somewhere, just enter the address or coordinates into the search bar.

Then, select the preferred area and press the ‘teleport’ button on the map.

Once you open iToolab AnyGo Location Spoofer for iOS, it will ask you to configure VPN; click “Configure VPN” to continue.

You will be teleported there shortly.

You can also tap the “Joystick” icon to move with adjustable speed for a realistic experience.

Steps to Use iTooLab AnyGo Joystick and Spoof Pokemon GO on Android

Your current location will be marked in red from the coordinate logo in the Android version of ITooLab AnyGo. To change the place, click the search box at the top corner of the window and enter the location that you would like to search.

After clicking on the search button, the map is moved to the particular location. Using the map, go to the top and click on the word “Teleport”.

Movement can also be controlled by tapping the “Joystick” icon, with speed adjustable for realism.

Why is iToolab AnyGo Special Compared to Most Pokémon GO Spoofers?

Though there are many tools like iToolab AnyGo out there, its unique blend of safety, precision, and ease of use make it the best. It is not like most apps, which just provide fake GPS; it also simulates the movement of a device. The app gives users the experience of walking in real life, includes auto-cooling timers, and lessens the chances of being banned. It is also updated in real time, so it is less likely the tool will be detected.

Cross-Platform Access – Use iToolab AnyGo on Both PC & Mobile

A major advantage of iTooLab AnyGo is that it works on several types of platforms. With iToolab AnyGo, you can either manage your GPS location from your PC or straight on your handset. Since all the versions are connected and optimized, switching to another device will not affect the quality and speed of your spoofing.

More Than Just a Spoofer—iToolab’s Full Suite of Tools

Besides faking location, iToolab AnyGo has other hidden features. The company has a variety of high-quality features made to make your digital life more convenient. You can use iToolab AnyGo’s suite of programs, like FixGo, UnlockGo, and RecoverGo, to fix any problem with computers or mobile phones. iToolab AnyGo provides tools to either jest with Pokémon GO or solve any issues you have with iOS.

Why Gamers Trust iToolab AnyGo for Events and Community Days

Pokémon GO Fest and Community Days need players to be exactly where the action is. With iToolab AnyGo, users are able to avoid crowds in hotspots and still keep their accounts safe. For this reason, iToolab AnyGo has gained a dedicated following from both experienced trainers and users all over the world.

iToolab’s Money-Back Guarantee and Professional Support

While getting fake GPS tools from the internet can be unsafe, iToolab AnyGo offers a guarantee to refund all payments within 30 days on all paid plans. If you ever need help, the 24/7 support and numerous tutorials are there to help you out. The focus is on trust from the user base, not just on making sales.

FAQs

Can I spoof my Pokémon trainer profile for missions on a different device apart from my main phone?

Yes, many people use another device to spoof so their main account does not get affected. Do not ever use two devices to log in at the same time to avoid being detected and getting shadowbanned.

Is a smartphone still at risk of being fooled by a GPS Spoofer when the screen is off or when Pokémon GO is running in the background?

Advanced spoofers like iToolab AnyGo do background location simulation, though Pokémon GO could stop sending location data if left in the background. It’s best to keep the screen on or use battery-saving mode.

I have heard about people using GPS spoofers, will I be banned if I am caught using one?

If you adhere to cool-down laws, be as normal as possible with your movement, and do not maneuver a lot from one place to another in quick succession.

Which one is better: Joystick mode or Teleportation?

Joystick mode is more secure for continuous usage, whereas teleportation is more useful if a particular place needs to be accessed immediately, for instance, to grab a regional Pokémon.

Conclusion

Spoofing in Pokémon GO can make the game very enjoyable and easy if you live in a remote area or simply if you want to catch certain Pokémon that are available only in specific locations. iTooLab AnyGo is the most legitimate, functional, and secure GPS faker among all the fake GPS applications available in the market.

Anyway, do not forget that using GPS spoofing is aimed at increasing the indicators, so keep your account safe and have fun!