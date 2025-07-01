Axiz to Distribute Kaspersky Solutions Across South Africa and SADC Markets

Axiz, one of Africa’s technology distributors, has announced a strategic partnership with global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky to expand access to advanced digital protection solutions across South Africa and the broader SADC region

Through this alliance, Axiz will distribute Kaspersky’s comprehensive suite of cybersecurity products and services to its growing network of channel partners and enterprise customers. The collaboration is poised to fortify the region’s defenses against evolving cyber threats by enabling more organizations to access world-class tools and expertise.

“We are excited to welcome the Axiz team to our growing African channel,” said Chris Norton, General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa at Kaspersky. “Together, we’ll help organizations across South Africa and the SADC region better quantify, analyze, and defend against the mounting threats posed by cybercrime. This partnership enables streamlined access to our technology—and marks a key step in creating a more secure digital continent.”

Kaspersky’s solutions—which span endpoint and mobile security, IoT protection, KVM environments, container security, and cloud infrastructure—will now be integrated into Axiz’s robust portfolio. This move enhances Axiz’s ability to support customers with proactive detection, rapid threat response, and resilient data protection in today’s complex digital landscape.

“Our goal is always to empower our partners with the most relevant and effective technologies to help them grow and protect their customers,” said Birgit Smythe, Business Unit Manager – Security, at Axiz. “Kaspersky is a great partner for that; it’s a respected global leader in cybersecurity with solutions designed to detect, respond to, and defend against cyber threats.”