NRF & UNESCO Body Sign MoU to Advance Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation

The International Science, Technology and Innovation Centre for South-South Cooperation under the auspices of UNESCO (ISTIC) and South Africa’s National Research Foundation (NRF) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen collaboration in science, technology, and innovation (STI), marking a significant milestone in South-South cooperation.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Nare Prudence Makhura, Executive Director of International Grants and Partnerships at NRF, on behalf of Dr. Gugu Moche, the organization’s Group Executive of Digital Transformation and Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer, and Professor Dr. Mohd Basyaruddin Abd Rahman, Chair of the ISTIC Governing Board, at a high-level ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur. Also present were senior officials, researchers, and partners from both countries.

This strategic partnership aims to facilitate collaborative research, enhance capacity-building for early- and mid-career researchers in the Global South, and promote the exchange of knowledge, scientific expertise, and innovation. Areas of focus include water, health, climate change, artificial intelligence, and other mutually beneficial fields aligned with national and global priorities.

“This partnership reaffirms our shared commitment to advancing inclusive and sustainable development through science, technology and innovation,” said Tengku Sharizad Tengku Dahlan, Director of ISTIC. “Together, ISTIC and NRF will create opportunities for co-creation, knowledge exchange, and impactful joint initiatives across the Global South.”

Michael Nxumalo, Director of Future Earth Africa Hub and its Leadership Centre and NRF Manager: International Grants and Partnerships added, “Through this MoU, we hope to foster not only research collaboration but also stronger people-to-people connections between our institutions and communities of scientists. We look forward to nurturing a robust ecosystem of innovation and excellence.”

The agreement includes provisions for joint calls for research proposals, workshops, symposia, and the joint development of knowledge products. It also sets the stage for future project-specific agreements and the joint mobilization of resources to support priority initiatives.

The ISTIC–NRF MoU reinforces the importance of international cooperation in addressing complex global challenges and demonstrates how institutions from the Global South can lead in shaping a more equitable and knowledge-driven future.