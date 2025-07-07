7 Tips to Recover & Prevent Network Outages

Network outages pose significant challenges for businesses, disrupting productivity, revenue streams, and customer confidence.

Kaspersky’s global research shows that the majority of companies (71%) need between one and five hours to restore operations after an outage, while one in ten (12%) may require a full workday or even longer.

A network outage is a period when a network becomes unavailable or malfunctions, often due to hardware failure, software glitches, human error, or even natural disasters. Aging equipment, poor maintenance, or unexpected power surges are common culprits. Software bugs can also disrupt network functionality.

Human error is also a significant factor in network outages. Misconfigurations, improper handling of equipment, or accidental deletion of critical data can all lead to network downtime. Additionally, cyberattacks such as DDoS attacks or malware infections can compromise network security and cause disruptions. Environmental factors like natural disasters (storms or floods), accidents, or power outages may also contribute to network outages.

It is important for companies to have a plan in place to quickly and effectively restore their network after an outage occurs.

Here are some steps that Kaspersky recommends businesses take to recover from a network outage and protect themselves from future disruptions:

Identify the cause. The first step in recovering from a network outage is to determine the root cause of the issue. This may involve troubleshooting hardware and software components, investigating recent changes or updates, and analyzing network logs. Communicate with all stakeholders. It is important to keep all relevant parties informed about the outage, including employees, customers, suppliers, and other partners. Clear and timely communication can help manage expectations and minimize the impact of the outage. Implement backup systems. To prevent future network outages, businesses should have redundant systems and backups in place. This may include backup servers, network equipment, and data storage solutions that can be activated in case of an outage. Monitor and test regularly. Monitoring and testing network infrastructure regularly can help identify potential issues before they lead to a full-blown outage. Companies should establish protocols for monitoring network performance, conducting regular tests, and implementing security measures to protect against cyber threats. Develop a comprehensive disaster recovery plan. A disaster recovery plan outlines the steps that need to be taken to restore the network in case of a major outage or disaster. This plan should include procedures for data backup and recovery, system restoration, and communication with stakeholders. Keep hardware up to date. It is essential to support network performance. Nearly a third of companies (31%) have low frequency or no formal replacement schedule for routers and Customer Premises Equipment (CPEs) that help provide secure access to the networks and enable connectivity between multiple locations. Use specialized solutions. To build reliable networks and maintain geo-distributed businesses, it’s recommended to use specialized solutions. This solution manages the entire corporate network from a single console, enhancing companies’ application performance and converging separate communication channels and network functions.

By following these recommendations, businesses can minimize the impact of network outages and ensure the continuity of their operations. It is important for companies to invest in reliable network infrastructure, implement best practices for network management, and have a solid plan in place to respond to outages and disasters.

By taking proactive measures, businesses can protect themselves from the damaging effects of network downtime and maintain the confidence of their customers.