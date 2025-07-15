Morrisons Partners with Google Cloud to Launch AI-Product Finder App

Morrisons, one of the UK’s largest supermarkets, is enhancing the shopping experience for its ten million weekly customers with the launch of a new in-app Product Finder.

Built with Gemini AI models on Google Cloud’s advanced platforms, including BigQuery and Cloud Run functions, this innovative tool helps shoppers quickly locate products within stores, even during busy periods and seasonal rearrangements.

The Product Finder, which saw 50,000 daily uses during the recent Easter period, allows customers to simply type in a product name and instantly receive information on its aisle and precise location within the store. This real-time guidance significantly improves efficiency and customer satisfaction, particularly when temporary store layouts are in effect.

Peter Laflin, Chief Data Officer at Morrisons, highlighted the impact of this new solution: “Having all our data in BigQuery has allowed Morrisons to create new solutions for customers that wouldn’t have been possible before. The Product Finder is a prime example of how we’re leveraging technology to make shopping easier and more efficient for our customers.”

The application leverages Cloud Run functions to process customer search terms, while Gemini models intelligently interpret these queries and correlate them with Morrisons’ extensive product codes. This product code is then sent to BigQuery, which houses comprehensive product data, including availability and location for each supermarket. The information is then relayed back to the customer in seconds, providing real-time accuracy.

Mauren Costello, Vice President, UKI and SSA, Google Cloud, said, “The retail landscape is being transformed by AI, and supermarkets like Morrisons are embracing this technology to place the customer at the heart of their operations. The in-app Product Finder is a brilliant example of this in action. By combining the power of Google Cloud’s data platform with the reasoning capabilities of Gemini, Morrisons can now directly answer a customer’s most immediate need—‘Where is this item?’—in a simple and intuitive way. This is about removing friction from the shopping journey, and we are proud to provide the technology that helps make that possible.”