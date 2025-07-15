Epson Announces Partnership with Global Music Icon Shakira

Epson, a global technology company in visual and printing solutions, has named international music icon Shakira as the new official ambassador for its Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, Central and West Asia (META-CWA) region.

Shakira, a multi-Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winning artist, philanthropist, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, is renowned for relishing new opportunities and tackling creative projects with bold ideas.

Epson’s partnership with Shakira reflects their focus on making technology more accessible and sustainable, empowering people worldwide. This collaboration highlights Epson’s dedication to driving innovation, supporting empowerment, and promoting entrepreneurship on a global scale.

The new partnership will be launched as part of Epson’s campaign “Imagine New Possibilities.” This builds upon existing collaborations where the music star represents other regions across Epson’s global footprint. It will incorporate a range of initiatives that champion youth creativity and innovation. The new campaign is aimed at inspiring the next generation to find new possibilities and boost confidence, creativity, and performance, while fostering an environment where imagination can thrive.

“At Epson, we believe in the power of creativity to shape the future, and we are committed to providing the solutions that help turn ideas into reality. By making technology more accessible and fostering hands-on engagement, we aim to empower today’s innovators while inspiring and nurturing the next generation. Shakira’s dedication to education and creativity makes her the ideal ambassador for this partnership. Together, we are excited to enable both this generation and the next to dream big,” said Timothy Thomas, Country Manager at Epson South Africa.

Like Epson, the artist continuously pushes boundaries—challenging conventions and delivering bold, inspiring results. The partnership between Epson and Shakira officially launches on July 1st, featuring the music megastar across multiple platforms, including digital media, retail experiences, and educational initiatives throughout the region.