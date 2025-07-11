Flutterwave Secures Full License to Launch Seamless Payments in Senegal

Flutterwave has secured a Payment Institution (PI) license from the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), marking a significant milestone in its mission to build a more connected and inclusive digital economy across the continent.

With this new license, Flutterwave is now fully authorized to offer its comprehensive suite of payment services to businesses in Senegal, streamlining collections, payouts, and online transactions with flexibility and security. This strategic expansion reinforces Flutterwave’s vision of empowering African enterprises with world-class payment infrastructure.

“It’s necessary to make payments as easy as possible across Africa,” said Olugbenga “GB” Agboola, Founder & CEO of Flutterwave. “Senegal, like many African nations, holds immense potential to radically contribute to the continent’s digital transformation. By delivering trusted, compliant, and scalable payment solutions, we are helping power a new financial future for Africa.”

The rise of digital payments continues to reshape Africa’s financial landscape. In Sub-Saharan Africa, over 28% of adults use mobile money, with Senegal representing a growing portion of this market. Flutterwave’s entry with full licensing enhances the country’s digital infrastructure and provides a strong platform for businesses of all sizes to thrive.

Through its platform, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in Senegal can now access flexible tools, including mobile money, card payments, custom payment links, and an intuitive dashboard to monitor transactions. These features are designed to support businesses looking to engage customers via social commerce platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram, while eliminating traditional payment barriers.

“We know firsthand the payment hurdles that frustrate business owners,” said Bode Aregbesola, SVP Sales, West Africa. “Flutterwave is committed to helping enterprises—from local merchants to global giants—unlock new revenue streams, simplify payments, and scale with confidence across Senegal.”

This development follows Flutterwave’s recent expansion into Cameroon, further signaling its ambition to lead Africa’s payment revolution. Already active in over 60% of African markets, Flutterwave counts industry leaders like Uber, Netflix, and Air Peace among its growing client base.

READ: Flutterwave’s Send App Relaunches in the US, Expands Remittance Reach to Africa