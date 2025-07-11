NEC XON Welcomes HPE’s Acquisition of Juniper Networks

NEC XON has welcomed the completion of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) acquisition of Juniper Networks.

This strategic $14 billion deal brings together the best of enterprise networking—HPE’s Aruba and Juniper’s Mist—to create an unmatched AI-native, cloud-ready networking powerhouse.

“This is a game-changer for our customers,” said Anthony Laing, General Manager of Networking at NEC XON. “We are proud to be Juniper’s strongest partner in Africa, and with access to HPE’s global reach, financing strength, and scale, we are now uniquely positioned to deliver end-to-end enterprise and managed services across the continent, backed by the best that both Juniper and HPE have to offer.”

Trusted Expertise, Recognised Partnership Excellence

NEC XON has been recognized multiple times as Juniper’s Global Partner of the Year—a reflection of our deep technical expertise and proven ability to deliver mission-critical infrastructure at scale. With a long-standing track record in designing, deploying, and managing complex enterprise networks across Africa, we bring unrivaled capability and confidence to every engagement.

The combination of Aruba and Mist—widely regarded as the two leading enterprise networking solution providers in the world. “Customers no longer have to choose between capabilities,” said Laing. “With this acquisition, they get both under one roof—simplified, unified, and future-ready.”

Financial Flexibility to Power Transformation

“Financing is becoming a bigger part of the conversation,” Laing added. “Where we have been able to offer NEC XON financing in the past, HPE brings a world-class financing capability to the table. This means we can now offer our customers more flexible, creative and compelling deals for long-term investments like combined hardware and managed service agreements.”

No Disruption—Only Opportunity

As stated by HPE CEO Antonio Neri, customer continuity is paramount: all existing product lifecycle and support commitments will be honored. With the CEO of Juniper now leading the combined networking business within HPE, innovation and execution remain in strong, experienced hands.

“This is a rare moment where global leadership, local delivery, and financial strength converge,” said Laing. “We are excited about what this means for Africa’s enterprises—nobody else can offer the combination of global scale, local investment, and end-to-end capability that NEC XON now delivers.”

