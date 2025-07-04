NEC XON Expands Managed Services with Fortinet Device Management Across SA

NEC XON has announced the expansion of its managed services portfolio to include comprehensive Fortinet device management.

The device management service has already been rolled out at two of South Africa’s largest clothing retail chains. This move aims to help businesses across South Africa enhance security, optimize Fortinet performance, and minimize downtime.

Recent data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, presented at RSAC 2025, highlights a growing reliance on managed security services (MSS) to combat escalating cybersecurity challenges.

“We are dedicated to providing top-tier support to help businesses stay secure and operational. That’s not just a slogan—it’s a promise South African companies urgently need, says Grant Ferreira, Regional Manager Security at NEC XON. “We are very excited to have launched the expansion of our managed services to meet the growing security demands of our customers. With our team of certified experts, we have had great success with the expanded services in the coastal regions of South Africa and are in the process of rolling out the project to the rest of South Africa and Africa.”

As a certified Fortinet partner, the company isn’t just selling another IT service—its expanded services combine technical precision with a human layer of support that’s becoming increasingly rare in the age of automated helpdesks and generic call centers.