PwC Introduces AI Operating Systems to Power Scalable AI Workflows

PwC has launched Agent OS, designed for enterprise organizations to streamline next-generation AI workflows and orchestrate complex, multi-agent business processes at scale.

PwC’s Agent OS is an enterprise AI command center that seamlessly connects and scales intelligent agents into business-ready workflows, up to 10 times faster than traditional methods.

Enterprise organizations face a critical challenge: AI agents are being developed in many ways—as embedded features within platforms, as standalone applications, or as highly specialized agents built on proprietary or open-source software development kits (SDKs). However, as embedded features, these agents struggle to communicate, collaborate, and scale effectively across complex enterprise environments.

Unlike other tools that support siloed agent systems, PwC’s agent OS is a unified orchestration framework, acting as both the central nervous system and the switchboard for enterprise AI. It seamlessly connects AI agents, regardless of platform or framework, into modular, adaptive workflows that integrate with essential enterprise systems such as those from Anthropic, AWS, GitHub, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenAI, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, Workday, and others.

PwC’s agent OS is designed to support the in-house creation of agents, developed using third-party SDKs integrated into PwC’s agent OS or fine-tuned on proprietary enterprise data, providing a cohesive way to connect and manage them at enterprise scale. With an extensive library of pre-built AI agents and flexible customization options, it can empower companies to rapidly develop, deploy, and scale AI-driven workflows that boost efficiency and enhance decision-making through a patent-pending orchestration system.

The intuitive drag-and-drop interface, natural language transitions, and data flow visualization make workflow creation accessible to both technical and non-technical users, facilitating rapid enterprise-wide adoption.

PwC’s Agent OS is also cloud-agnostic, enabling deployment across major providers including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and Salesforce, as well as on-premises data centers. It also intelligently adapts workflows to multiple languages, supporting seamless integration for global enterprise needs.

Pisit Thangtanagul, Chief Executive Officer for PwC Thailand, “PwC’s agent OS has the ability to streamline workflows and create profound impacts. Therefore, PwC Thailand plans to introduce agent OS, with its launch expected this August. We believe that this operating system will significantly transform our clients’ operations, as it will empower them to work smarter, respond faster to market needs, and generate new value in unprecedented ways.”