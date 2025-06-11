Vodacom Launches New Super Content Bundle NXT LVL customers

Research indicates that there is a significant rise in content creators in the country, particularly among the youth.

The 2024 South African Influencer Benchmark Report reveals that the country hosts over 75,000 influencers across various niches, including fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and travel. These findings underscore the expanding opportunities within South Africa’s digital content creation landscape, reflecting a broader global trend of rising influence and economic impact of content creators.

To commemorate Youth Month under the 2025 theme, ‘Skills for the Changing World—Empowering Youth for Meaningful Economic Participation,’ Vodacom has launched a new data bundle for customers on the NXT LVL (next level) program.

“This year, we saw it fitting to design and launch a bundle that not only aligns with the 2025 Youth Month theme but also directly addresses the needs of youth and ultimately content creators. This value-packed bundle will enable content creators to do what they love the most. This is critical, especially at a time when customers overall are experiencing affordability challenges,” says Mathys Venter, Managing Executive for Prepaid and Loyalty at Vodacom South Africa.

In addition to the Super Content bundle, NXT LVL members will also get rewards and skills just for being part of this youth proposition. For instance, throughout June, customers will also get access to a series of zero-rated digital skills, all available through Microsoft. On Youth Day, 16 June, NXT LVL customers will be able to redeem one free original glazed doughnut at any Krispy Kreme outlet nationwide.

“Our NXT LVL proposition, coupled with this new Super Content bundle, is a perfect solution for the increasing number of content creators. With data access increasingly critical to social engagement, our new bundle aims to remove barriers and empower the next generation of leaders and changemakers,” adds Venter.

NXL LVL also offers other bite-sized bundles on Msanzi’s preferred network. To register, download VodaPay and follow the prompts to unlock NXT LVL rewards.