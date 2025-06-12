Digital Finance Africa 2025: Shaping the Future of Africa’s Fintech Landscape

Africa is undergoing a profound financial transformation driven by rapid technological advancements, with fintech and cross-border payments leading the charge.

The continent’s cross-border payments market is projected to grow from $329 billion in 2025 to $1 trillion by 2035, fueled by fintech innovation and intra-African trade. This growth enhances financial inclusion, connecting millions to financial services via mobile money, which Africa leads globally.

However, this digital surge heightens cybersecurity risks, with rising cyberattacks necessitating robust fraud prevention. Fintechs must prioritize compliance, identity verification, and advanced technologies like AI to safeguard sensitive data. AI is revolutionizing African banking by automating fraud detection, enhancing regulatory compliance, and improving risk assessment, enabling more efficient and secure financial systems.

IT News Africa’s Digital Finance Africa 2025, set for July 3, 2025, at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, will convene industry leaders to explore these trends. This premier summit will foster collaboration in fintech, AI, regulation, and cybersecurity, shaping a secure and inclusive financial future for Africa. Join the conversation to drive innovation and trust in Africa’s dynamic financial landscape.

Themed “ Safeguarding Innovation: Advancing Secure, inclusive Finance in Africa,” DFA2025 will explore technology’s transformative power in driving secure financial inclusion and economic development.

Digital Finance Africa attendees can look forward to a day full of insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and exposure to cutting-edge solutions shaping Africa’s FinTech and banking sectors.

The summit’s agenda is designed to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the digital finance sector, including

Navigating cybersecurity risks in digital finance

Emerging payment technologies are revolutionizing the industry

Overcoming capital constraints and funding growth in African fintech

Implementing AI in banking while ensuring innovation and compliance

Leveraging cloud infrastructure as the backbone of modern banking

These topics aim to provide attendees with actionable insights and strategies to drive innovation and resilience in their respective organizations.

