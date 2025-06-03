Vodacom Group Shakes Up Leadership Team

Vodacom Group has appointed Mohamed Abdallah as Chief Executive Officer of Vodacom International Markets and Vodafone Egypt.

Mohamed, currently CEO of Vodafone Egypt, will now take on a broader regional executive leadership role. His goal is to drive growth and operational excellence throughout Vodacom’s international markets portfolio. Under this expanded structure, he will manage operations in Egypt as well as additional African territories such as the DRC, Lesotho, Mozambique, and Tanzania, bringing these markets together under a single leadership framework to execute on Vodacom Group’s strategic priorities.

Mohamed, who joined Vodafone Egypt in 1998, has been the CEO since then, delivering strong growth across Consumer, Business, and Financial Services. He succeeds Diego Gutierrez, who stepped down as Chief Officer of International Business in April. Diego has played a crucial role in navigating transitions and delivering solid performances in Vodacom’s International Markets since 2017.

Under the new structure, the CEOs of Vodacom DRC, Lesotho, Mozambique, and Tanzania will report to Mohamed, who will continue to report directly to Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub.

Commenting on the leadership change, Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group, said, “Mohamed is a seasoned executive with a proven track record in delivering strong commercial results. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale our international portfolio and embed our purpose-led strategy across the continent. We are confident that under Mohamed’s expanded leadership, our International Markets will continue to thrive and deliver outstanding results. I want to extend my sincere thanks to Diego for his invaluable contributions over the last seven years. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Mohamed Abdallah said, “Taking on this new role is a privilege, as I am passionate about driving connectivity and innovation to empower individuals and businesses across Africa. Vodafone Group is uniquely positioned to shape Africa’s digital future, and together with the incredible teams at Vodacom Group, we will work to build a more digitally inclusive future that uplifts communities and accelerates socio-economic development within the Africa region.”