Vodacom Business Wins Most Trusted Enterprise Telecoms Provider of the Year Award for 2025

Vodacom Business has been voted winner of the Most Trusted Enterprise Telecommunications Provider of the Year award for 2025 by MyBroadband.

Launched in February 2008, Vodacom Business is one of South Africa’s digital transformation partners, with access to resources from the larger Vodacom Group, including an extensive network of local and international points of presence (POPs), as well as global data and VoIP interconnects.

The award is determined through a comprehensive survey involving 783 executives and managers who influence their companies’ ICT purchasing decisions.

The recognition spotlights Vodacom Business’s ability to meet the evolving needs of South African enterprises by offering a comprehensive suite of telecommunications solutions, including cloud hosting, cybersecurity, and the Internet of Things (IoT). With a strong focus on innovation, the company has positioned itself as a key enabler of digital transformation across sectors, such as finance, logistics, mining, and retail.

“Vodacom Business is proud to be recognized as the Most Trusted Enterprise Telecommunications Provider for 2025,” says Videsha Proothveerajh, Director of Vodacom Business. “This achievement is a testament to our dedication to advancing our cutting-edge ICT solutions, ensuring excellent customer service, and expanding our reach to ensure that businesses of all sizes, in every industry, can succeed in our technology-driven world.”

The company’s customer-centric approach and proven ability to manage data at scale have earned it the trust of clients across government, large enterprises, and SMEs. In 2024, it was also voted South Africa’s most trusted enterprise telecoms provider in the MyBroadband tech survey.

“It’s not just about being a service provider; it’s about co-creating solutions with our clients and partners that drive growth, efficiency, and long-term success. To this end, we are immensely grateful to our customers for their unwavering support on our journey to achieve this for the second year in a row. As we look ahead, we remain focused on driving digital transformation that not only supports business growth but also contributes to broader economic development. At the heart of everything we do is our purpose: to connect people and businesses to a better future through the power of technology,” concludes Proothveerajh.