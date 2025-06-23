LINX & ISOC Ghana Partner to Enhance Network Resilience Across Ghana

The London Internet Exchange (LINX), an Internet Exchange Point (IXP) operator enhancing digital infrastructure, is proud to step into a new community partnership with the Internet Society (ISOC) Ghana Chapter.

Internet Society Ghana Chapter (ISOC Ghana) is a chartered Chapter of the Internet Society, which is a non-profit organization founded in 1992 to provide leadership in Internet-related standards, education, and policy. Dedicated to ensuring the open development, evolution, and use of the internet for the benefit of people in Ghana and throughout the world. ISOC Ghana has championed several initiatives in capacity building for the technical community and education.

This collaboration coincides with the launch of LINX Accra, a new interconnection hub designed to enhance internet performance, connectivity, and resilience across West Africa. The new hub is expected to provide a vital platform for local and international networks to interconnect, improving latency, reducing costs, and boosting overall internet quality in the region.

Nurani Nimpuno, Head of Global Engagement for LINX, commented, “We are excited to work alongside the Internet Society Ghana Chapter to support capacity building in Ghana. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to building a more robust and accessible internet for all.”

The partnership aims to build on the existing, vibrant internet community in Ghana through a series of joint initiatives, including community engagement events, technical training programs, and knowledge-sharing activities.

Maud Adjeley Ashont Elliot, President of the ISOC Ghana Chapter, commented, “This partnership with LINX is a timely and welcome development as it brings renewed energy to our mission and opens up new avenues for collaboration, learning and impact. We welcome the arrival of LINX into Ghana and look forward to a long-term partnership for the good of the local internet.”

LINX and ISOC Ghana aim to create a thriving environment for internet development, ensuring that Ghana remains at the forefront of digital innovation in Africa.

The Ghana Network Operators’ Group (GhNOG) Workshop, organized by the Internet Society (ISOC) Ghana Chapter, is a flagship technical training initiative aimed at strengthening the capacity of Ghana’s Internet technical community. Designed to meet evolving industry demands, the workshop serves not only ISOC members but also the wider Internet ecosystem in Ghana.

It provides a unique platform to attract new members, foster collaboration, and introduce cutting-edge courses and initiatives from the global Internet Society. Through GhNOG, ISOC Ghana continues to advance its mission of promoting an open, resilient, and secure Internet for all