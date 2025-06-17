PLP x Safaricom Hook Tech Cohort Celebrates 300 Tech Graduates in Kenya

Power Learn Project Africa (PLP), in partnership with Safaricom’s youth platform Safaricom Hook, graduated 300 youth from a software development program.

The PLP x Safaricom Hook Tech Cohort, launched in October 2024, is a 16-week digital training initiative that recruits youth from all 47 Kenyan counties, ensuring that talent from all corners of the country is included in the nation’s digital transformation journey, promoting the belief that innovation can come from anywhere.

Participants gained advanced digital skills in front-end and back-end software development through hackathons, mentorship sessions, and project-based learning, preparing them for the future of work.

“At Safaricom, our mission is not just to connect people but to unlock the potential of Kenya’s youth by enabling them to lead in the digital economy,” said Fawzia

“Africa doesn’t have a talent problem; it has a deployment problem.” Across the continent, young people are gaining the right digital skills, but too many remain disconnected from real economic opportunities. We’re calling on employers, investors, and ecosystem leaders to step forward, not just to support training, but to actively recruit, engage, and integrate this ready pipeline of talent. If we align education with industry, Africa will lead not just in workforce numbers but in innovation, execution, and impact.”

Ali-Kimanthi, Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom PLC. “Through this partnership, we’re not just training coders; we’re nurturing thinkers, builders, and creators who will drive Kenya’s innovation agenda and solve challenges at both a national and global scale.”

“This is more than a graduation; it’s a national investment paying off,” said Mumbi Ndung’u, Executive Director of Power Learn Project Africa. “We envision a future where every young African has equal access to digital skills, dignified livelihoods, and the ability to innovate from wherever they are. This partnership with Safaricom Hook has shown that when we decentralize opportunity and unite around a bold vision, we can build a tech-powered workforce that doesn’t just serve Africa’s future; it defines it.”

PLP now invites corporations, startups, development partners, and government institutions to collaborate in creating more pathways for youth by accessing talent through the PLP Talent Hub. The Talent Hub connects graduates to curated job and internship opportunities, freelance gigs, and entrepreneurial support.