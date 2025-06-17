DisrupTech Ventures Makes First Sub-Saharan Investment in Nigeria’s Winich Farms

DisrupTech Ventures, one of Egypt’s early-stage fintech funds, has announced its first pan-African investment in Nigerian startup Winich Farms, a fast-growing Agri-Tech that is transforming access to markets and credit for smallholder farmers across Nigeria.

Lagos-based Winich is addressing the most pressing challenges facing Nigeria’s agriculture sector: market fragmentation and lack of financial inclusion. Despite agriculture contributing 21% of Nigeria’s GDP and employing millions, smallholder farmers—who make up 80% of the farming population and produce 90% of output—remain largely excluded from modern supply chains and financial systems.

Currently active in 29 of Nigeria’s 36 states, Winich is fast becoming a vital link between smallholder farmers and the broader agri-value chain. Winich’s digital platform connects over 180,000 smallholder farmers directly with off-takers such as processors and small retailers, eliminating layers of intermediaries that often erode farmers’ profits. Through a countrywide network of agent collection points, the platform facilitates efficient produce aggregation and logistics without owning physical infrastructure.

Their state-of-the-art Winich Cards are helping shift farmers away from cash transactions by enabling digital payments that build financial records—key to qualifying for credit in the future. In addition, Winich provides direct credit and agronomic advisory services, in partnership with the Kebbi Agricultural Research Development Agency (KARDA), to help farmers scale operations and improve productivity.

Commenting on their debut international investment, Mohamed Okasha, Managing Partner at DisrupTech Ventures, said, “Our investment in Winich reflects our conviction in the potential of Nigeria’s agri-fintech sector and the scalability of its model. Winich is not only solving real problems for smallholder farmers but doing so with a scalable model. Agriculture is also core to Egypt’s economy, and we look forward to sharing insights and best practices between both markets as Winich grows across the continent.”

Attai Riches, CEO and Co-founder of Winich Farms, added, “We are excited to welcome DisrupTech Ventures on board as we enter our next phase of growth. Their experience in scaling early-stage fintechs will be invaluable as we strengthen our operations, empower more farmers, and explore expansion opportunities across Africa and beyond. This partnership reinforces our vision to build a more inclusive and efficient agricultural value chain, starting from Nigeria and reaching out to global markets.”

Looking ahead, Winich plans to leverage its success in Nigeria to scale across other African markets and explore export partnerships into the MENA region.