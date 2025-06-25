New Partnership Enhances Medical Education Opportunities in Botswana

St. George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies, has formed a 3-year partnership with Legae Academy, an internationally certified secondary school in Gaborone, Botswana.

Legae Academy was founded in 1992 to provide Batswana access to quality secondary education at an affordable cost. The Academy’s curriculum follows the Cambridge IGCSE and A-level syllabuses, based on the UK education system.

This collaboration aims to assist aspiring medical students from the academy and ensure a smoother application process to SGU.

Bradley Wade, the Regional Director of Recruitment at SGU, commented, ‘‘This partnership with Legae Academy reaffirms SGU’s longstanding commitment to empowering future healthcare professionals in Botswana. Students from Legae academy who gain admission to SGU will enjoy benefits from the affiliation, such as partial scholarships for self-funded students, a guaranteed interview scheme, and access to SGU’s Global Medic Club, an online learning platform featuring exclusive content from SGU.’’

SGU is committed to addressing the global shortage of doctors, particularly in Africa. With 130 trained medical graduates from Botswana and 64 students from the country currently enrolled, the Caribbean Medical School seeks to nurture the next generation of medical professionals across the continent.

Easo Oommen, School Principal from Legae Academy, stated, ‘‘We are excited about this partnership with St. George’s University. This collaboration is a significant step forward, as it will inspire many of our students to pursue careers in medicine, ultimately benefiting our communities. The partnership reflects our dedication to providing our students with better global opportunities to further their education and enhance their careers.”

Through this partnership, SGU and Legae Academy are fostering a new generation of medical professionals in Botswana, enabling them to make significant contributions to the healthcare systems in their country and across Africa.