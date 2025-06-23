Qore Group Appoints Fintech Powerhouse Michael Hoodfar as COO

Qore Technologies Group announced the appointment of Michael Hoodfar as its new Chief Operating Officer (“COO”).

With nearly 20 years of experience driving innovation and strategic transformation in financial services and technology.

As COO, Michael will utilize his profound fintech knowledge and proven track record of building and scaling mission-critical systems, products, and global organizations to propel growth, enhance Qore’s product offerings, and broaden market reach across Africa and beyond.

“I’m thrilled to join the Qore group at this pivotal moment,” said Michael Hoodfar. “My priority as COO is to empower our team to elevate Qore’s product suite, optimize our operations, and drive rapid expansion across Africa and beyond. I’m eager to collaborate closely with our talented team to achieve growth that consistently delivers outstanding value for our customers and partners.”

Michael brings extensive leadership experience from senior roles at Thought Machine, Deutsche Bank, Accenture, Deloitte, and PwC. At Thought Machine, a core digital banking SaaS platform for international Tier 1 banks, he built the product function from inception, driving a tenfold increase in customers and securing multiple international Tier 1 banking clients. At Deutsche Bank, Michael led strategic initiatives that strengthened risk management frameworks, streamlined and modernized key reporting processes, and built multiple mission-critical systems across front-office functions and operations.

“We’re delighted to welcome Michael to the Qore Technologies group,” said Emeka Emetarom, Qore’s CEO. “As we double down on our growth trajectory, targeting 100% revenue growth year-on-year over the next 4 years, Michael’s expertise will be instrumental in driving our platform re-architecture, expansion into new markets, and aggressive growth strategies. With his leadership, we’re confident we’ll achieve a 16x increase in revenue over the next 4 years and cement our position as the leading fintech infrastructure provider in Africa and globally.“