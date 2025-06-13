Lenovo and F1 Embrace AI to Boost Technical Operations

Formula 1® and Lenovo announced a successful trial of Lenovo’s AI-powered ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition laptop at the Event Technical Centre (ETC), showcasing the possibilities the new era of intelligent computing can have in motorsport operations.

The F1 Event Technical Centre (ETC) is a temporary, portable technology hub deployed onsite at every race event. It serves as the central point for acquiring data, and feeds are then sent back to the Media & Technology Centre (M&TC) in the UK, the heart of F1’s broadcasting operations. The ETC is designed to be compact, efficient, and reliable, ensuring uninterrupted critical services like the timing system and telemetry.

As part of a continued multi-year partnership focused on innovation and performance, F1 tested the Lenovo AI PC on-site within the ETC during the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2025, supporting race data processing and operational efficiency. The trial marked a pioneering moment for AI-enhanced edge computing in the world’s most data-rich sport.

Roberto Dalla, Chief Technical and Engineering Officer of Formula 1, said, “The Lenovo ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition marks a significant advancement in smart technology, seamlessly integrating advanced features like Smart Modes, Smart Share, and Smart Care to enhance both user experience and productivity, which we had the opportunity to test during the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2025.

With the Intel Lunar Lake Platform and Copilot+ features, this AI-enabled device is designed for high performance and energy efficiency—qualities that align with our aggressive pursuit of being net-zero carbon by the end of the decade.

In the world of Formula 1, where every second counts, innovations like these allow our teams to process data faster, collaborate more seamlessly, communicate more effectively, and stay focused on creating our award-winning international broadcast for our fans worldwide.”

“It was exciting to see our innovative AI PC tested in one of the most high-pressure environments—during an F1 Sprint weekend,” commented Dr. Tolga Kurtoglu, Chief Technology Officer at Lenovo. “Through our partnership with Formula 1, we’re able to push the boundaries of technological innovation in motorsports —not just to support race operations, but to create unforgettable experiences for fans around the world. This recent trial highlights the potential of AI-enabled hardware to streamline content creation, accelerate storytelling, and help fans feel closer to the action in real time.”

This trial highlights that, as well as being more energy efficient, Lenovo’s high-performance PCs can help Formula 1 reduce its overall hardware footprint required at each race. By relying on more capable devices, the need to ship large quantities of equipment from race to race is decreased—cutting down on energy consumption, transportation emissions, and the demand for air conditioning onsite. Another way the two brands are working together is on a smarter, more sustainable approach.

