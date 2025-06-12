Ericsson and Google Cloud Launch a New Solution for Communications Service Providers (CSPs)

Ericsson announces the launch of Ericsson On-Demand, a new solution delivering core network services as a true software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to communications service providers (CSPs).

The platform is designed with Google Cloud, leveraging AI infrastructure and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). The solution will help CSPs to quickly set up and grow core network services, cut operating costs, and gain business flexibility with a fully managed, cloud-native platform.

Muninder Singh Sambi, vice president and general manager of Networking and Security, Google Cloud, says, “With Ericsson On-Demand on Google Cloud’s AI infrastructure, CSPs can rapidly deploy 5G core and tap into new revenue streams. This partnership with Ericsson isn’t just about technology; it’s about building the AI-driven telec

At a time when CSPs are under growing pressure to innovate at speed and scale while managing increasing operational complexity, Ericsson On-Demand offers a radical step-change in agility and efficiency. The platform deploys a full core in minutes, scales up or down as needed, and allows CSPs to only pay for what they use. Customers also don’t have to worry about managing the underlying infrastructure.

Ericsson On-Demand also helps CSPs add new features to their current systems bit by bit, without causing any downtime. Its secure-by-design architecture meets evolving compliance and sovereignty requirements, offering deployment options around the world.

Eric Parsons, VP Head of Emerging Segments, Cloud Software and Services, Ericsson, says, “Ericsson On-Demand is more than a product; it’s an enabler of ambition. Today’s CTOs must move fast, scale smart, and lead their organizations into new commercial territory. On-Demand removes the risk and complexity holding them back. It gives them the agility to outpace market change, the confidence to innovate without compromise, and the clarity to seize opportunities that were previously just out of reach. Choosing On-Demand is a bold signal of leadership and a commitment to future-ready growth.”