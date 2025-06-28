Digital Finance Africa 2025 Partners with IOBSA to Advance Professionalism in African Banking

Johannesburg, South Africa— IT News Africa is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with the Institute of Bankers in South Africa (IOBSA) for the fifth edition of Digital Finance Africa (DFA) 2025, scheduled for 3rd July 2025 at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg.

With the theme “Safeguarding Innovation: Advancing Secure, Inclusive Finance in Africa,” DFA 2025 is a premier platform for financial services professionals, fintech pioneers, and ICT leaders to explore secure, scalable, and sustainable digital finance innovations.

IOBSA’s endorsement adds significant depth to the DFA program by connecting over a century of banking excellence with the fintech-driven future of African finance. Founded in 1904, IOBSA is the SAQA-recognized professional body for bankers and financial services professionals in South Africa. It upholds ethical standards, professional designations, and continued development in the banking sector.

IOBSA’s role at DFA 2025 will include participation in key panels, thought leadership in content curation, and collaboration on strategic tracks related to professional banking conduct, digital transformation, and evolving skills needs for the African financial sector.

Abe Wakama, CEO of IT News Africa, stated: “The IOBSA has played a defining role in shaping the financial services landscape in South Africa. We are honored to partner with them for DFA 2025. Their focus on ethics, education, and professional excellence is perfectly aligned with the goals of this summit.”

Over its 120-year history, IOBSA has achieved:

Professional designations for the banking sector

A robust code of professional conduct

Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programmes through approved providers

Pioneering modular education structures

Historic contributions to global banking thought leadership, including hosting the 13th World Conference of Banking Institutes

DFA 2025 will bring together:

CIOs, CTOs, and Heads of Digital from major banks

Risk, compliance, and audit professionals

Policy makers and regulators

Fintech founders and platform developers

Cybersecurity and digital payments experts

Key Topics at DFA 2025 Include:

Building trust in neobanking and digital payments

Cybersecurity frameworks for financial institutions

AI and automation in risk and fraud prevention

Compliance in a rapidly evolving digital finance environment

Financial inclusion through scalable innovation

Confirmed speakers include

Adesoji Solanke , Director, Head of FinTech & Banks, Absa (UK)

, Director, Head of FinTech & Banks, Absa (UK) Dare Okoudjou , CEO, Onafriq

, CEO, Onafriq Qiniso Mthembu , Group CRO, JSE

, Group CRO, JSE Mpho Sadiki , Group MD, Network International (Payfast)

, Group MD, Network International (Payfast) John Felix Mchaki , Head of Information Security, Ecobank Tanzania

, Head of Information Security, Ecobank Tanzania Thabiso Serake, Head of Technical Ops & Cybersecurity, Pay@

IOBSA members attending DFA 2025 will gain insights into how traditional banking professionalism intersects with cutting-edge fintech trends. Attendees can also engage in sessions dedicated to upskilling, governance, and transforming banking careers through digital readiness.

Registration is open at www.digitalfinanceafrica.co.za. Use code SAVE50@DFA to claim 50% off ticket prices.

DFA 2025 promises not only unmatched learning opportunities but also access to a curated exhibition floor and premium networking lounges where deals are made and ideas are launched.

