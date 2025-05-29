The Future of Intelligent, Autonomous Systems (Part 1)

Agentic artificial intelligence (AI) marks a significant evolution in artificial intelligence, enabling systems to function independently without constant human intervention. Unlike traditional AI, which relies on predefined instructions, agentic AI can make decisions, take actions, and learn in real-time.

This autonomy allows it to adapt to changing circumstances, optimize workflows, and achieve complex objectives with minimal oversight.

Agentic AI operates through a cycle of perception, reasoning, action, and learning. It gathers data from its environment, interprets context, and acts proactively based on predefined goals. Another standout feature is reinforcement learning, which allows agentic AI to refine its behavior through feedback. Moreover, its advanced language capabilities also enable it to manage multi-step tasks with minimal guidance, making it suitable for roles like virtual assistants or automated customer support.

This dynamic adaptability makes it ideal for highly dynamic environments and makes it effective in scenarios where static rule-based AI systems fall short. For example, in supply chain management, it can monitor real-time demand fluctuations, adjust inventory levels, and reroute shipments autonomously. In finance, it can assess market conditions, execute trades, and mitigate risks autonomously. Its core differentiator is the ability to act independently while continuously optimizing performance.

How agentic AI solves problems

Agentic AI follows four stages:

Perception stage: It collects and interprets data from various sources, including sensors, databases, and digital systems, to understand its environment. Reasoning stage: Powered by Large Language Models (LLM), it analyzes tasks, generates solutions, and coordinates specialized AI models for specific functions such as content generation, visual processing, or recommendation. Techniques like retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) ensure precise and contextually relevant outputs. Action stage: It executes through Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). This allows it to perform tasks efficiently while following pre-established guidelines. For instance, a customer service AI may process claims within a certain threshold automatically while flagging larger claims for human approval. Learning stage: Using a feedback loop, also known as the “data flywheel”, it analyzes interactions and outcomes, refines its decision-making models and strategies, and increases its effectiveness over time.

This ability to self-optimize makes agentic AI a powerful tool for businesses looking to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency.

How agentic AI differs from traditional automation

Enterprise automation has already transformed industries by streamlining workflows and improving efficiency. However, traditional automation relies on fixed rules and structured processes, limiting its flexibility. These systems often fail or require human intervention when dealing with inconsistencies or unanticipated issues.

Agentic AI overcomes these limitations by simulating human-like judgment and adaptability. For example, while traditional automation may struggle with processing invoices that have missing data or formatting issues, agentic AI can recognize discrepancies, infer missing information, and resolve the issue autonomously.

Agentic AI differs from both narrow autonomous systems and the still-theoretical concept of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), which aims to replicate human-like intelligence, but many experts estimate it may only be feasible in the 23rd century. And, while autonomous AI like self-driving cars or robotic assistants operates independently, it is typically designed for specific, narrow applications beyond which it cannot adapt.

Agentic AI, then, occupies a practical middle ground, offering more autonomy and adaptability than traditional automation while focusing on practical, goal-oriented use rather than replicating human cognition broadly.

Benefits of agentic AI

In today’s fast-paced business environment, companies face growing challenges, from rising costs and fierce competition to constant pressure for innovation. While traditional and generative AI have streamlined certain processes, they have fallen short of providing fully autonomous, end-to-end enterprise solutions. Agentic AI fills this gap by managing complex workflows with greater autonomy and adaptability.

As such, by integrating agentic AI, organizations can scale operations more effectively, respond swiftly to dynamic conditions, and free employees to focus on high-value tasks. This shift not only improves productivity but also fosters innovation, positioning businesses for long-term success in an increasingly competitive landscape.

By Dr. Mark Nasila, Chief Data and Analytics Officer in FNB Chief Risk Office